Millie Bobby Brown Shuts Down Question About Baby Girl, Talks Decision to Keep Her Out of Spotlight

"It's really important to protect her and her story until she's old enough to potentially one day share it herself," said the 21-year-old Stranger Things star, who also addresses tradwife accusations.

Millie Bobby Brown is opening up about her life as a new mom.

In an interview with British Vogue for its December 2025 cover story, the Stranger Things star -- who announced she and husband Jake Bongiovi welcomed a baby girl in August -- got candid about her experience with motherhood so far, while also keeping some details private, sharing why she's decided to do so.

Per British Vogue, Brown's initial interview with the magazine took place in Atlanta, where she lives, one week before she and Bongiovi announced they had adopted a baby girl in late August.

During the first conversation, Brown, 21, shared that kids were in her and her husband's future, with the magazine noting that she didn't hesistate when asked what the future held for her and Bongiovi.

"Definitely kids," she said. "I really want a big family -- I'm one of four; he's one of four. I don't see having your own child, you know, as really any different [than] adopting."

Looking back, the actress' response was telling as she and Bongiovi had seemingly already welcomed their new addition, with the couple officially revealing the exciting news in an Instagram post on August 21.

"This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption," she wrote in a statement, which was shown in a cute graphic. "We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy."

"And then there were 3," Brown added, signing both her and Bongiovi's names.

The Enola Homes star spoke to British Vogue again a few weeks later, and reflected on her journey as a mom.

"It's been a beautiful, amazing journey -- she’s taught us so much already," Brown shared. "Perspective is a huge thing. The smaller things in life are so much more precious. Our days are filled with lots of cuddles and laughter and love. It's just endless joy."

However, when asked about her baby girl's personality, the magazine said the Florence By Mills founder declined the question, noting that she hit back with a "flash" of "fiery conviction," becoming protective about her daughter.

"I'm not going to. For me, it’s really important to protect her and her story until she's old enough to potentially one day share it herself," Brown explained. "It's not my place to purposefully put her in the spotlight unwillingly. If she chooses to share her personality one day with the world, like I did when I was young, that's something we’d support. But right now, as she's so little…"

"As her parents, it's our job to protect her from that," she added.

Meanwhile, Brown praised Bongiovi stepping into his role as a new dad.

"We are 50-50 on everything," she said when asked about parenthood duties, such as changing diapers. "That's why I’m so grateful to have partnered with him in this life -- he is just the most amazing dad."

While Brown and Bongiovi, 23, have continued to public appearances together during their relationship, they clandestinely tied the knot in a "very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family" in May 2024, per People. The couple has been "very low-key" about most of their relationship, since first sparking romance rumors in June 2021, and have remained rather private, including not sharing photos and details about their baby girl.

Brown revealed the first peek at their adopted daughter girl last month, posting a photo of the infant on "It's a Small World" with her parents on Instagram. However, the Damsel actress blurred the baby's face in the shot.

Fans were shocked when Brown announced the news that she had become a mother at 21 after the world watched her grow up on screen on Stranger Things, with the star being only 12 when the Netflix series began.

It's been over three years since the last season of Stranger Things was released in 2022. In the time since, Brown became engaged, got married, and welcomed a child -- all before turning 22 -- something that fans seemed to have trouble wrapping their heads around.

As she lives her life as a new, young mom in Georgia with her husband, and many, many animals, Brown -- who is promoting the fifth and final season of Stranger Things -- has found herself being faced with tradwife accusations, something that she immediately shut down when speaking with British Vogue.

"I'm picking up horses--t," Brown told the outlet, shrugging. "There's very big difference in that."