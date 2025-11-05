Millie Brown Brown Recalls 'Crying' Over Criticism of Blonde Look: 'I Was Depressed' For Days

Getty

"It's, like, get off my f--king case, you know? I am 21," the actress said while reflecting on the negative comments, before sharing how Sabrina Carpenter comforted her when she was "crying" backstage at the Brit Awards.

Millie Bobby Brown is opening up about the criticism she received after she debuted a new blonde look earlier this year.

In an interview with British Vogue for its December 2025 cover story, the 21-year-old actress recalled the negative headlines about her appearance that followed her during her press tour for The Electric State, revealing that the criticism left her in tears and "depressed."

While promoting the Russo Brothers' sci-fi flick, which was released in March, Brown paid homage to the movie's '90s theme with a full glam makeover, dying her hair platinum blonde, with her stylist even finding famous pieces worn by Pamela Anderson and Paris Hilton. However, the Stranger Things star was mocked by online trolls and journalists alike, who claimed her new look made her appear older, while she was also accused of having plastic surgery.

"'Oh my God, what has she done with her face? Why has she gone blonde? She looks 60 years old!'" Brown told British Vogue, recalling the criticism.

"I respect journalism," she continued. "I love reading articles on my favorite people and hearing what they're up to. I understand that there’s paparazzi, even though it’s invasive, even though it feels like s--t to me -- I know that’s your job… But don't, in your headline, slam me at the get-go. It is so wrong and it is bullying, especially to young girls who are new to this industry and are already questioning everything about it."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She shared that she had been looking forward to the press tour, and rocking the fun '90s looks, but after the media storm about her appearance, it ultimately ended up impacting her mental health.

"I was depressed for three, four days. I was crying every day," Brown recalled.

The Enola Homes star said she traveled to London for the 2025 Brit Awards, where she presented an award to Sabrina Carpenter. According to Brown, the pop star saw her crying backstage, and comforted her.

"I was crying while I was getting my hair and make-up done. I was even welling up when I saw her backstage," Brown recalled, adding that Carpenter gave her a hug and offered her advice. "Truly, always, her mentality is very much like 'F--k 'em', which I knew inside of me, but when you hear someone else say it, you're like, 'Yes! That’s it!'"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Brown then took action, addressing her critics in an Instagram video in which she called out "disturbing" comments about her appearance, accusing critics and media outlets of "bullying."

According to British Vogue, she filmed the video the day after she spoke with Carpenter at the Brit Awards. (Watch the video in full, above.)

The Florence by Mills founder reflected on her decision to clap back, telling the magazine, "If me being blonde or wearing more make-up really bothers you, I’m going to address it -- not just for myself, but for every other girl who wants to try a new hairstyle or wear a red lip."