Candace Cameron Bure Recalls 'Times of Deep Brokenness' In 29-Year Marriage to Valeri Bure

Getty

Candace Cameron Bure opened up about the "valleys of real struggle" she's faced since tying the knot with husband Valeri Bure 29 years ago, admitting there were "times of deep brokenness."

Candace Cameron Bure is opening up about the intensely challenging periods she and her husband, former NHL player Valeri Bure, have faced during their nearly three decades of marriage.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the Full House alum, 49, got candid about the "valleys of real struggle" the couple has navigated since tying the knot 29 years ago, admitting that there were moments when she felt a profound sense of despair regarding their relationship.

"There are days I wrestle with brokenness. I have experienced that," Cameron Bure told the outlet. “I mean, we all do. I don’t know that it’s [something] I feel daily, but there have been seasons of that in my life.”

She continued: "I think that there’s always been a struggle with work and family life balance. I think so many women experience that."

While she gushed that she and Valeri, 51, have an "incredible, wonderful" relationship, she revealed that some of the lowest points tested the foundation of their commitment.

"There were times of deep brokenness that I felt," she confessed. However, the actress, who is promoting her new book, Rise and Renew: A 30-Day Devotional to Heal a Hurting Heart, credited her faith for providing the blueprint for their restoration. "But God is in the restoration business," she said. "[God] loves to restore and make all things new, and he certainly has."

She shared that even in those turbulent times, the "vow and commitment" she made to her husband "was always there even though we got to a breaking point." The actress noted that acknowledging that they "don’t actually want" to be in a bad place often inspires them to work on the relationship, even if it means breaking it down into seemingly "broken pieces" to rebuild it better.

“Sometimes within relationships, we have to break it down, like, into just what seems like so many broken pieces, but then when you put them all together, you really can build it even better,” Cameron Bure shared.

The most recent "really, really rough season" for the couple occurred around 2020 during the pandemic, a period of difficulty she opened up about during her Candace Cameron Bure Podcast in July. She also previously revealed a pivotal moment during this time when their son, 25-year-old son, Lev, stepped up in a big way.

"At one point, Lev preached, like, a 45-minute sermon on marriage to us," Cameron Bure said. "Just had his Bible open on the couch and just talked about it. And I'll never forget, 'cause he said, 'You know, I know I haven't been married. I'm just a young kid. And so it's probably hard to take marriage advice from someone this young, never experienced it before. But I don't need to be married to know what the word of God says.'"

Today, the couple is stronger than ever as they enter a new phase of life with three grown children, two of whom are married. (Valeri and Candace also share daughter Natasha, 27, and son Maksim, 23.)

"I'm more in love with my husband today than when we met. He is truly my best friend," Cameron Bure gushed to Us Weekly. “We’re in a different season of life because our kids are grown. We have two that are married, and you have to find your relationship again when the kids get older. And so we’re in this great season of life.”

The happy couple, who tied the knot in June 1996, will mark their 30-year anniversary next year.