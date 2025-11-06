Kim Kardashian Reveals How North West Reacted to Backlash Over Fake Tattoos & Piercing

Getty/TikTok

The reality star recalled her and her daughter's reaction to the criticism North received after she donned temporary face tattoos, a nose ring, colored contacts, and grillz -- and how the 12-year-old took matters into her own hands.

Kim Kardashian is sharing how her daughter, North West, reacted to backlash over her now-infamous costume, in which she rocked fake tattoos and a piercing.

While appearing on Wednesday's episode of Complex's GOAT Talk YouTube series alongside her All's Fair co-star, Niecy Nash, The Kardashians star addressed the criticism, and recalled what -- and who -- was behind the clapback: "This is such a non-issue."

In a series of photos and videos shared on their joint TikTok, @kimandnorth, last month, North, 12, wore a bold look while hanging out with friends. The eldest daughter of Kim, 45, and her ex-husband Kanye West rocked waist-length blue braids, temporary face tattoos, a nose ring, colored contacts, and grillz, with North matching her peers, who wore similar ensembles in different colors.

"North, if she ever posts a TikTok, it's on my phone, so she has to ask my approval, and then I post it, whatever," Kim explained on Wednesday. "The comments, all that's on my phone."

TikTok

"So her and her girlfriends, they love doing costumes, they love doing looks, and so, it's Halloween season, so they put on fake tattoos on their face, fake piercings, they all had their colored hair," she continued. "They looked like an opium Powerpuff Girls … [that’s] what they were going for."

At the time, North's transformation was met with criticism online, particularly due to her age, with Kim noting that people called it "horrible" and "disturbing," before sharing how North reacted.

"She was like, 'I don't get it. It's a Halloween costume. It’s all fake,'" Kim recalled.

Following the backlash, the reality star appeared to hit back in a comment via their joint TikTok. Daily Mail Australia shared a TikTok post that featured photos of North's look alongside the headline, "North West, 12, worries fans with new look," to which the Kim and North's TikTok took to the comments section, writing, "This is such a non-issue😭."

However, Kim revealed that North was the one who wrote the comment -- despite most believing it was the SKIMS founder.

"She takes my phone, and she writes back to a comment, and she goes, 'This is such a non-issue.' Then online, it was like, 'Kim defends North to the end on this look,'" Kim told Nash, adding, "That's a good clapback."

Nash agreed, saying, "Imma put that one in my bag of tricks."

In addition to North, Kim also shares Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6, with her ex-husband Kanye West. While the mom of four regularly posts photos and videos of her children on social media, she recently admitted that she doesn't share as much content about her youngest son. And during Thursday's new episode of The Kardashians, Kim explained why.

In the episode, Kim -- who took Psalm to do a voice recording for an Angry Birds animated film -- shared, "It is really funny. When you have your first kid, you post everything, then your second kid a little less, and your third kid a little less. It is just kind of what happens with everything."

She noted that she understands why fans have noticed Psalm doesn't have as much of a presence on her social media as her other children.

"I feel like people don’t really know Psalm, but he is the smartest, silliest little boy. He is a total go with the flow kid," Kim said. "He never says no or goes against anything. He is a dream child and is the most independent. He loves to dance and he would never have a tantrum. He has the cutest voice you have ever heard."