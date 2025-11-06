Dallas Cowboys Teammates and Fans Mourn Death of Marshawn Kneeland

Getty

Teammates and NFL legends took to social media to pay their respects to Kneeland, including Emmitt Smith, who said he was "heartbroken" by the news. Fans also flooded Kneeland's final "poetic" tweet with comments.

The Dallas Cowboys organization and its players are reeling following the death of defensive end Marshawn Kneeland , who died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at the age of 24 on Thursday. The unexpected news sent a wave of shock and grief through the team, prompting current and former players to immediately share their sorrow and condolences across social media platforms.

The Cowboys confirmed the heartbreaking loss in a statement, noting the deep connection Kneeland had forged within the organization. "It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning," the statement read in part. "Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family.”

Kneeland's agent, Jonathan Prezley, said he was "shattered to confirm" that his client and "dearest friend" had died, in a statement, according to TMZ.

Perzley added, "I watched him fight his way from a hopeful kid at Western Michigan with a dream of being a respected professional for the Dallas Cowboys. Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice, and every moment on the field. To lose someone with his talent, spirit, and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words."

Current teammates quickly took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their immediate emotional pain. Defensive back Juanyeh Thomas articulated the raw grief felt in the locker room, writing simply, "Sick my stomach, my brotha man😢🕊…."

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey reacted with a concise but powerful symbol of sadness, posting a broken heart emoji, "💔."

Other current members of the roster shared their grief on Instagram. Running back Phil Mafah and linebacker Marist Liufau were among the players who posted to their accounts, sharing Instagram Stories that demonstrated the collective sadness enveloping the team as they process the loss of a young teammate.

The reaction extended beyond the current roster, with Cowboys legends and former players also sharing messages of sympathy. Franchise icon Emmitt Smith offered his heartfelt sorrow and condolences to Kneeland’s loved ones. "Heartbroken. Sending my deepest condolences to Marshawn Kneeland's family and loved ones," Smith wrote.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Former Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci reflected on the sobering nature of the tragedy. "Man.. Thoughts and prayers go out to his friends, family, and everyone in the Cowboys organization ❤️ Just sad. Life is short," he shared. Former wide receiver Dez Bryant also posted a brief but poignant tribute: "Damn RIP 💙⭐️."

"I'm sorry lil brother. I hope you find peace," wrote former defensive end Micah Parsons with emojis of broken hearts.

Kneeland’s fans, too, are also grieving. Many of them took to X to comment on his final tweet , which said: “Enjoy this. It goes by fast” along with a prayer emoji followed by a shared photo from the X account of Assistant Defensive Line Coach David Denham of Western Michigan University, where Kneeland was a second-round pick for the Cowboys in the 2024 NFL Draft. Kneeland can be seen in the photo along with college teammates.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Some fans were quick to point out the haunting significance of his final post, which now has nearly 1 million views following his death.

“What a poetic final tweet,” one fan wrote .