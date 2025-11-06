Why Timothée Chalamet Wouldn't Talk to Vogue About Girlfriend Kylie Jenner

The Dune actor reveals why he chooses not to speak about his other half, before talking about the possibility of having kids in the future.

Timothée Chalamet is keeping his lips sealed when it comes to his relationship with Kylie Jenner.

While Jenner, 28, has been linked to the Dune star since 2023, The Kardashians star appeared to be off limits when Vogue spoke with the actor for its new cover story.

"Chalamet will not talk about his relationship with girlfriend Kylie Jenner," noted the profile, with Chalamet himself adding, "and I don't say that with any fear, I just don't have anything to say."

The piece also said that he, however, "doesn't mind at all acknowledging the new stage of his life that he is entering into," as Chalamet pointed out how "Zendaya is engaged. Anya is married" -- referring to Dune costars Zendaya and Anya Taylor-Joy.

The subject of becoming a parent also came up during the conversation, with Chalamet saying of having children, "That could be on the radar." Vogue also said Chalamet "does believe procreation is the reason we're here."

In the same discussion, Chalamet added that he and a friend were watching an interview featuring a well-known figure who was "bragging about not having kids and how much time it afforded them to do other stuff." That, he said, made him turn to his friend, "Like, holy s--t. Oh my God. Bleak."

Kylie, of course, is already a mom; the 28-year-old reality star shares daughter Stormi, 7, and son Aire, 3, with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

Jenner hasn't spoken much about their relationship either, but did open up about the thought of having more children in 2023, after she started dating Chalamet.

During an interview for Hommegirls, she shared she isn't opposed to adding another to her brood -- though she doesn't "really have a plan."

"Some women do," Jenner shrugged. "I think that whatever happens is meant to happen."

She confessed she's "always felt … that things were written for us."