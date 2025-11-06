Dad Gets Between Deputies and Son Accused of Stabbing Him, Threatening to Kill 4 Kids in Bodycam Video

Volusia County Sheriff's Office

The father -- who had allegedly been stabbed in the back of the head -- pleads with authorities not to shoot his son in the intense footage, as the 22-year-old holds a giant hunting knife.

A Florida father placed himself between his son and sheriff's deputies responding to the scene of a stabbing, seen in dramatic bodycam pleading with them not to shoot the 22-year-old as he refused to drop a giant hunting knife.

Trevor Nieves-Gonzalez was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated battery, 2 counts of aggravated assault, 4 counts of child abuse, battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence, according to a press release from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the Deltona home after Nieves-Gonzalez's father called 911 around 12:30pm, per the arrest affidavit via Law&Crime, claiming he had been stabbed by his son. According to the sheriff, they were informed that "a young man armed with a large hunting knife had already injured one person and was threatening to kill 4 children who were in the house" before arriving at the scene.

Bodycam footage from one of the deputies shows the chaotic scene when they arrived, as Nieves-Gonzalez' father placed himself between his son and the deputy in a move the Sheriff's Department said was "to prevent a potential shooting." In the video, the deputies arrived with their guns drawn, due to Nieves-Gonzalez still holding the large hunting knife.

"You need to drop the knife," the deputy shouts at Nieves-Gonzalez in the intense video, as the suspect says, "I ain't dropping s--t."

The deputy then tells the suspect's father to "move out of the f--king way, please," but he refuses, saying he doesn't want his son to get shot. "I'm not gonna shoot him if he drops the knife," the deputy then says, before Nieves-Gonzalez eventually tosses the knife to the ground.

As the deputies then switch over to their tasers, they tell Nieves-Gonzalez to lay on the ground -- which he refuses.

"'F--k you, bitch!" he yells at one of the deputies, before spitting in his direction. It's then that one of the deputies deploys his taser, sending Nieves-Gonzalez straight to the ground. He was then taken into custody.

Aftermath of the incident shows the father telling deputies his son is "a good boy," before one of the responding deputies shows off the knife used in the attack.

According to the arrest affidavit, the father not only had a stab wound to his head, but also a swollen eye from allegedly being punched.

The man reportedly said Nieves-Gonzalez -- who had been drinking -- was doing yard work with his father when his necklace broke, setting him off. After allegedly punching his dad, he retrieved a hinting knife from inside and sliced his father's head. Per the docs, he also allegedly pointed the knife at four other children in the home, ages 2 to 11, saying, "I'll kill these kids, too."