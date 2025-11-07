Mom Says 5-Year-Old Daughter's Alleged Attackers -- Aged 10 and 9 -- Don't 'Deserve Grace'

Getty Stock Photo

During an arraignment hearing for two children accused of the rape and attempted murder of a 5-year-old girl, the victim's mother made a passionate plea to the judge, while one of the suspects failed to appear entirely.

There are new developments in a shocking case out of Cleveland, where two children have been hit with some pretty horrific charges after the alleged assault of a 5-year-old girl.

Last month, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office in Ohio announced that two juveniles -- a 10-year-old female and 9-year-old male -- were charged with one count of attempted murder, four counts of rape, two counts of felonious assault, one count of kidnapping and one count of strangulation, in connection to the alleged attack on the other child.

During an arraignment on Wednesday, only the 10-year-old female was present, with an attorney for the 9-year-old boy asking for a continuance due to the child's mother's car breaking down. Per Cleveland.com, he'll be arraigned next week, with the judge warning they would issue a warrant if he failed to appear.

The girl, meanwhile, reportedly didn't speak, with her public defender denying the charges against her. According to the outlet, she wore a fur-lined coat and mask during the hearing, with the judge pointing out how her parents were not in attendance when ruling on whether she should be released to her family or not. She was given home detention with an ankle monitor.

The public defender also requested a competency evaluation for the girl, to see if she understands the court proceedings, after previously saying they had "significant concerns" she didn't. That hearing will likely happen in January.

The victim's mother, Antavia Kennibrew, who has spoken publicly about her daughter's alleged assault, also spoke at the hearing.

"She has been going through it, and that's how it should be for the offenders. This type of behavior doesn't deserve grace," she said, per Cleveland 19. "They knew what they were doing. And they were okay with that. They even played after not caring about my baby. Remember that."

Details of the Alleged Assault

According to a police report, via 3News, authorities responded to a 911 call on September 13, 2025, from a babysitter saying a 5-year-old girl had gone missing.

The child was later found in a field, in the fetal position, near the home -- as a witness told authorities they saw three children take her to the area and attack her. Her clothing was later found in the field, per the report, while video evidence and Ring camera footage was recovered. Per Cleveland.com, she had been sexually assaulted, beaten, and urinated upon.

Kennibrew also spoke out in September, telling 3News, "What was done to her was inhumane, so it made me think like there was no more human decency left."

"What I saw was unbelievable," she continued. "My daughter was not my daughter. Her hair was scalped from her head. She had bruises and blood all over her body. Her eyes were filled with blood. Her lips and mouth were filled with blood. Her nails had debris and dirt in it."