Kendrick Lamar Dominates 2026 Grammy Nominations with Nine Nods; Lady Gaga and Bad Bunny Make History

The Recording Academy has delivered the list of nominees for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards.

Leading the field with a commanding nine nominations is rap titan Kendrick Lamar, whose album GNX and explosive collaboration with SZA, “Luther,” have positioned him as the artist to beat. His closest contenders, with seven nominations each, are pop icon Lady Gaga and two of the industry’s most prolific producers: Jack Antonoff and Cirkut.

The competition for the prestigious General Field categories -- Album, Record, and Song of the Year -- is historically fierce, featuring a mix of powerhouse legends and breakthrough chart-toppers.

Lamar is vying for Album of the Year with GNX, marking his unprecedented fifth consecutive studio album to earn a nod in the top category. He faces off against Lady Gaga’s synth-pop opus MAYHEM and Latin superstar Bad Bunny’s groundbreaking Debí Tirar Más Fotos. Bad Bunny’s six total nominations -- which also include nods for Record and Song of the Year for “DtMF” -- made history, as he is the first Spanish-language artist ever to secure a simultaneous nomination in all three of the Grammys' major categories, according to Variety .

Also securing six nominations are pop phenomenon Sabrina Carpenter, nominated for Album, Record, and Song of the Year for her project Man’s Best Friend and its hit single “Manchild,” and breakout R&B artist Leon Thomas, who landed a coveted Album of the Year nod for MUTT as well as a spot in the Best New Artist race.

Thomas celebrated the nomination on social media by retweeting posts from outlets such as Rolling Stone and Pop Base who reported on his nomination. When actor Eric Lange congratulated him on X , he replied with: “Thank you."

Other top contenders with seven nominations include Jack Antonoff and Cirkut, recognized for their extensive production work on the nominated projects of Lamar, Carpenter, and Gaga. Meanwhile, the Best New Artist field is a thrilling mix of emerging talent, including Thomas, Olivia Dean, KATSEYE, Addison Rae, sombr, Alex Warren, Lola Young, and The Marías, with the latter quickly taking to X to celebrate.

"your best new artist nominated band!!!!" the group wrote on X.

The three vocalists behind KPop Demon Hunters also reacted, as "Golden" picked up multiple noms, including Song of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Best Song Written for Visual Media.

"One is enough. It's more than enough. It's so hard to achieve, but damn, getting multiple is just crazy," EJAE told The Hollywood Reporter. "That's when I stopped crying. I'm just like, what am I dreaming?"

"There have [been] a lot of different emotions. Obviously, there is pure ecstasy, it's somewhere deep in there, but I think there's also shock," Audrey Nuna added "There's just a lot of emotions surrounding how long this journey has been for all of us and in some way feeling connected to the pain of the journey and the rollercoaster of that journey, all in one moment."

Rei Ami, meanwhile, joked, "I blacked out. I'm still blacked out. I'm probably not going to remember any of this morning in a few hours."

Notably, the eligibility window for the 2026 Grammys (Aug. 31, 2024, through Aug. 30, 2025) meant some recent blockbuster albums, such as Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl, were not eligible for consideration, opening the door for new names to shine.

With established acts like Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, Doechii, and Tyler, the Creator rounding out the major categories such as Album of the Year and Record of the Year, the 68th Grammy Awards promises a night of historic wins and thrilling upsets.

See the full list of all nominees at Grammy.com.