Kim Kardashian, All's Fair Cast React to Show's Dismal Reviews

Kardashian shared reactions to reviews calling her acting "stiff and affectless," while Glenn Close shared a reaction of her own that had her costars cracking up.

Kim Kardashian and the rest of the All's Fair cast have reacted to the show's dismal reviews in a pretty surprising way -- by laughing right along with their critics!

The Ryan Murphy-produced series, which follows Kardashian’s high-powered divorce attorney Allura Grant, premiered to a pretty abysmal critical reception, sinking to a shocking single-digit approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes (a 5% rating with critics, but a not-too-shabby 65% “fresh” rating with audiences, in case you’re wondering). Reviewers have slammed the writing, the "tacky" wealth obsession, and Kardashian's performance.

Kardashian and some of the show's stacked cast -- which includes Naomi Watts, Glenn Close, Teyana Taylor and Niecy Nash-Betts -- are clearly aware of the reception, sharing their own reactions to their critics on social media.

"Have you tuned in to the most critically acclaimed show of the year!?!?!? All’s Fair streaming now on @hulu and @disneyplus," Kardashian captioned a tongue-in-cheek post on Instagram on Thursday night.

In her carousel, she shared a few tweets from fans -- including one who "immediately pressed play" on the series because of its 0% debut on Rotten Tomatoes.

Another post she shared read, "some of the worst acting I've ever seen in my life alongside the most predictable storylines and the most ridiculous styling. I'm obsessed, I need 14 seasons. #AllsFair."

"#AllsFair is Scream Queens but for wine moms and millennial gays. You just don't get it," read yet another Kim posted, which was shared alongside The Hollywood Reporter's review, which specifically called Kardashian's performance "stiff and affectless."

Alongside a ton of other reaction tweets, Kim shared another touting how popular the show is -- claiming it's #1 on Hulu around the world. It's unclear just how accurate that statement is, but a lot of the online chatter, it seems, has made people check it out. Whether they retain those viewers after the first three episode drop remains to be seen.

Close, meanwhile, also shared a drawing of the show's cast to her Instagram feed, as they looked at a pot of "Critic Bunny Stew" -- a reference, of course, to the boiled rabbits in "Fatal Attraction."

"👏 👏👏👏👏👏😂," she captioned the post, while Watts reacted with "😂😂😂" in the comments and Taylor added, "😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😘😘😘😘😘😘."

Their posts come after All’s Fair director Anthony Hemingway also stepped forward to defend the new Hulu legal dramedy, urging viewers and reviewers alike to keep an open mind about the show.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the veteran director argued that not every piece of entertainment is meant for every audience.

"You're not going to please everybody," Hemingway stated. "You may have certain criticisms, while there are a million others who love it. I think the show holds a mirror up to each person who watches it. It’s just about: Can you connect to it or relate to it, and see yourself? It may be out of your league, it may not be anything you can connect to, and I think that goes for anything that gets presented on screen.”

He stressed that the show -- which also features an all-star cast including Naomi Watts, Glenn Close, and Niecy Nash-Betts -- is, at its core, "entertainment" and a "comedy," intended to tap into real human dynamics with a different, often fantastical, tone. He believes much of the backlash stems from a fundamental misunderstanding of the show’s genre and intent.

"Unfortunately, there are expectations for the show that are being defied or not met, because it's not what they expected it to be," he explained, noting that the combination of "legal" and "drama" struck a certain, perhaps overly serious, expectation that the series, designed for "wish fulfillment" and escape, wasn't meant to meet.

His final plea to audiences was straightforward: "Don't come at it with such a critical or literal frame of mind. It strikes a different tone, and it will evolve over time; it will get more human." For Hemingway and the creative team, the focus remains on delivering the escapism and "light" that creator Ryan Murphy intended.