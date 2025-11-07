The One Thing Stellan Skarsgård Needs In Order to Work With His Fellow Actor Sons (Exclusive)

"I see it more as a branch to hold on to, to survive and to get to the bread on the table," Skarsgård -- who is known for his roles in Dune and Good Will Hunting -- told TooFab exclusively of his projects.

Stellan Skarsgård would be open to working with his fellow actor sons ... he just needs someone to write the script first!

While walking the carpet at the Los Angeles premiere for his upcoming film, Sentimental Value, the father-of-eight opened up to TooFab about the possibility of working with the sons of his who have followed his acting footsteps.

The 74-year-old said he was happy that his sons who have pursued acting -- Alexander, Bill, Gustaf and Valter -- did it on their own accord, without any push or advice from their father. When asked whether he would ever work with them all on a project down the line, the Good Will Hunting star was quick to tell TooFab, "Well, write one!"

Sentimental Value -- which also stars Elle Fanning and Renate Reinsve -- follows the story of a director and father, Gustav (Skarsgård), who attempts to reconcile with his estranged daughters after their mother passes. His hope is to casting his one of the women (Reinsve) in the project, but, after she turns it down, goes on to cast cast Hollywood star Rachel Kemp (Fanning).

As for whether Stellan sees any of his past projects as gifts or olive branches -- like the film -- to help with anything in his own personal life, he had a different look.

"I wish I did," Stellan told TooFab exclusively. "But I see it more as a branch to hold on to ...to survive and to get to the bread on the table."

The Swedish actor, who has been working since 1968 and is known for his roles in the Thor films, King Arthur, Dune and Dune: Part Two, admitted being an actor can come at a cost.

"But I love my occupation," Stellan said.

I love my arts it can of course... Like in the film, it can of course cause friction. Because it's all engulfing and it takes so much of your attention."

Sentimental Value has already garnered some buzz for the Academy Awards, with Variety tipping it to be a top contender for Best International Feature.

Screenwriter for the film, Eskil Vogt, didn't realize he and Joachim Trier -- the film's director -- were writing the role for Stellan and were unsure he would actually want to do it.

"We knew we were writing for Renate from the start. [But] when we were writing and we understood that, 'Oh no, we're writing for Stellan,' we were super anxious because we didn't know if he wanted to do it. I mean he had his other films, he has his Dune or his Star Wars or his Marvel films. 'Did he want to come to us?' Because he is doing fine without us," Eskil told TooFab while at the premiere.

"But Joachim went knocking on his door in Stockholm and asked if he would come work with us," Eskil recalled, and Stellan ultimately said yes.

Sentimental Value releases in theaters November 7.