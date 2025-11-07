Tamra Judge Breaks Down Recalling Recent Reunion with Estranged Daughter Sidney

Bravo

"She's coming around," claimed Tamra, as she opened up about a very emotional recent reunion with her daughter Sidney, to whom she's been estranged since the now 26-year-old was 14.

Tamra Judge revealed on The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion that the ice has started to thaw between her and her estranged daughter Sidney.

On Thursday's first part of the Season 19 reunion, during a segment in which Andy Cohen asked for updates on many of the women's children, Judge revealed that she and Sidney, 26, had a recent reunion.

"She came to the house and she was going to lunch with [her other daughter] Sophia, and I went outside and we hugged. We talked about life for about 30 minutes, and she's very sweet," said Tamra, getting choked up.

"Then she said, 'Mom, can I hug you goodbye?'" Tamra continued, though tears. "And she hugged me and I just held onto her for so long, and I just said, 'I can't let you go. I just can't let you go.'"

She then concluded, "It was just a really, really special moment. She's coming around."

Sidney is one of Judge's four children with ex-husband Simon Barney. The two also share son Spencer and daughter Sophia; Tamra is also mom to son Ryan Vieth from an earlier marriage. The mother-daughter duo have been estranged since Simon and Tamra's split, with Sidney allegedly saying Tamra "ruined my dad's life" during their volatile divorce.

"Sidney moved out when she was 14, and she never came back," Tamra said earlier this season on RHOC, while addressing her daughter Sophia, 19, moving out.

"I know that if Sophia moves out, it's not forever," she added. "But because of what I went through with Sidney, I worry that Sophia is going to leave me. I'm worried that she'll never talk to me again."

She was also seen telling a therapist that she believed Sidney "never even really gave me a chance," something she handled by "[burying] it."