Kim Kardashian Fails California Bar Exam: 'Not A Lawyer Yet'

While Kim Kardashian didn't pass the California Bar this time, she's not giving up!

The reality star took to Instagram to share the news that she unfortunately did not pass and is therefore not yet a lawyer.

"Well... I'm not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV," the mother-of-four joked.

She went on to emphasize that despite being six years into her law journey, she won't be turning back now.

"I'm still all in until I pass the bar. No Shortcuts, no giving up -- just more studying and even more determination," she added.

She continued: "Falling short isn't failure - it's fuel."

