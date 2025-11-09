Kylie Jenner Keeps It Real with Hilarious Drunk 'Sharing Is Not Caring' Clip Hoarding Chips from Her Friends

Instagram

Kylie Jenner cracked her fans up with a video clip shared late Saturday night where she admits to being "drunk at 2am after a party" with a very serious debate/argument with her friends over potato chip etiquette as she happily indulges in a bag.

Of all the moments that happen that might make a billionaire celebrity appear relatable to everyday Americans, Kylie Jenner's drunken rant about why she doesn't have to share her chips with her friends might just be the most relatable.

The beauty mogul and reality star dropped the chip clip late Saturday night (which you can check out here) with the caption, "sharing is not caring when you’re drunk at 2am after a party @thacarterb @staskaranikolaou @victoriavillarroel @doni.nahmias."

While the caption is playful, the Kylie on display in the video itself was deadly serious -- or at least as serious as someone pretty drunk can be -- as she carries not one, but two bags of chips and argues with her friends why they've had enough, even as she dips back in for more.

Our favorite visual is seeing Kylie reaching into one bag with another tucked under her arm while trying to explain to her friends that giving each of them one chip should be plenty. After all, she argues, there are plenty of other options around for them to snack on.

"I was being nice by giving each of you one chip," she rationalized as her friends laughed at the ridiculousness of this gesture. "I knew that that was going to make you want more but I still gave you one!"

We then got a very dramatic display of her once again placing a single chip into each of their outstretched hands from the remainders in the bag as she proves the old marketing campaign true that no one can eat just one.

She certainly wasn't trying to, but that's what she tried to make her friends do -- and it just wasn't going over well at all! "best crumb of my life," one friend commented on her Instagram share.

Kylie's fans were getting a big laugh out of the moment, too. "this is how serious I am too when it comes to my chips 😭😭," agreed one follower, while another shared that they "Throughly enjoyed this content 😂."

Even Hailey Bieber chimed in to the silliness with "Lmfaooooo."

Others were praising Kylie's fresh-faced look and playful side, with one writing, "She’s looking so young and happy omgggg 💘," and another agreeing, "She looks like her younger self here! 😍." One fan gave Kylie her props, noting, "Oh OK. So she really is this beautiful all the time."