Why Bre Teisi 'Would Never Allow' Nick Cannon on Selling Sunset -- Plus, Her Take on Chrishell Stause Exit

Bre Tiesi weighs in on why she will not be sharing Nick Cannon with Selling Sunset's cameras, and why she will not miss Chrishell Stause after the latter announced her exit from the Netflix reality show -- an exit Tiesi agrees it's time for.

As she's begun to open up more about more about her life on Sunset, Tiesi was asked by Us Weekly on Friday if there was any chance of a cameo appearance from The Masked Singer host in Season 10 of Selling Sunset -- or even at any point after that.

"No, I would never subject him to that," she told the outlet. "I will never subject him to a show that did not show him an ounce of respect or grace. I would never allow that."

"I don’t care if they said they’d give him $100 million. I would say, ‘Not a f--king chance in hell,'" Tiesi continued, admitting, "I definitely hold a grudge, so I would never subject him to that."

"The crazy part is that he would do it. He would be nice enough to do it if that’s what I wanted," she added. "That’s what I love about him. But it’s a hard no for me, because they have tried."

Tiesi first joined Selling Sunset in 2023, and her connection to Cannon immediately became fodder for discussion and speculation, with Chelsea Lazkani questioning how meaningful her relationship with him could be. Tiesi shares son Legendary, 3, with him -- one of 12 with six different women for the Wild 'N Out host.

Cannon also shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 14, with Mariah Carey; Golden, 8, Powerful, 4, and Rise, 2, with Brittany Bell; twins Zion and Zillion, 4, and daughter Beautiful, 2, with Abby De La Rosa; Onyx, 3, with LaNisha Cole; and daughter Halo, 2, with Alyssa Scott, as well as late son Zen, who passed away at 5 months old in 2021.

Knowing how loud the controversy was surrounding Cannon's growing brood as it was happening, Tiesi admits she was reluctant to open up that part of her life on the show. "My first two seasons, I did not trust production. I didn’t want it," she admitted. "Now we’ve gotten over that and I’m slowly feeling a little bit more comfortable introducing my real life because it is controversial."

"People do have strong opinions on how I live my life and my child. I was very cautious of that. I had to build that relationship and trust our production," she explained, "because I had to know that things that I really care about are going to be protected and they’re never going to be used in any other way than exactly how it happens."

She explained that in her mind, there is a clear boundary and understanding about what Sunset is and what it is not. "I understand featuring everything with the girls and all the other drama -- whatever makes the show good," she said. "But when it comes to my real life, if you really want to see that then it needs to be respected and protected. Five seasons in, I finally feel comfortable and I can do that."

In many ways, too, she's happy to show this more expansive view of who she is because she feels that a lot of people think they know her from what they've seen thus far. "They think that because I can rip a bitch apart that that’s the only characteristic that I have. That’s not how I truly live my life."

Tiesi said that she spends "99 percent of the time with my son," adding that they love to be in the outdoors, gardening, and "doing things that people would never think that I do. I’m in full mommy mode."

She said that despite what some people might have come to believe, she doesn't spend her time fighting people all day long. "It’s just funny because I have real hobbies and real-life stuff that never gets shown," she shared. "So there’s so much more to it too that hopefully I get to show more in season 10."

Chrishell Stause Exit

Whiles fans will get to enjoy seeing more of Tiesi's life outside of her job, they'll be seeing a lot less of the franchise's breakout star, Chrishell Stause, who just announced her exit from the show for its 10th season -- but long-time rival Tiesi isn't so sure.

"I’m not surprised because she’s threatened it every season," she said to Us Weekly of the announcement. "She’s been threatening it since I got there. I would be surprised if she actually does go."

"I don’t really care if she’s there or not," Tiesi added, which would come as no real surprise to any who've followed the women's contentious relationship both on the show and seemingly in real life. "She’s irrelevant to my life, personally. Hopefully she finds something better for her mental state and she can find some peace and she can move on and not be so miserable."

It was just days after the Season 9 reunion dropped on Wednesday, November 5, that Stause told Bustle on Friday that she's decided to leave, in part because, as she put it, "I don't need the show financially."

She further said that the show is "no longer good for my mental health," before wishing her former co-stars "the best," by saying that if it does continue without her, she "may not watch it."

"I have no ill will toward the show. The show has given me so many opportunities, and I don’t want to be bitter about it, even though I’m leaving not in the way that I would’ve loved," Stause added.

Tiesi thinks it's the right move for Stause because she thinks the way Stause has been acting -- "coming at every body" -- is reflecting of "something personal that [she's] going through."

"There’s so many things that people go through which account for why they act the way they do and we don’t always consider that," Tiesi added, admitting, "I’m not the most empathetic person, but I am very logical. It’s hard for me because the psychology behind it -- when you really look at it -- is that there’s too many things that weigh into that."