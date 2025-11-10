Christopher Meloni Reveals Ultimate 'Law & Order' Dream Ending for Benson and Stabler

Getty

While the 64-year-old actor remained coy about whether he wants a long-awaited romance to fully blossom between the duo, he also talks about the complexities of their friendship and why it's "hard" for them to attempt "making this thing another thing."

Christopher Meloni has a pretty good idea on how he wants Law & Order to end.

The 64-year-old actor has finally weighed in on the decades-long question dominating the Law & Order fandom: what is the perfect ending for his character Elliot Stabler and his iconic partner, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), aka "EO" (Elliot and Olivia, as fans have dubbed them)?

While speaking to People, Meloni offered a vision that will delight fans, even if he kept the romantic details appropriately vague.

The Benson and Stabler pairing stands as one of television’s most enduring "will-they-won't-they" dynamics. Their powerful connection, forged across seasons of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and continued through the spin-off Law & Order: Organized Crime, has fueled a dedicated fanbase, especially following their highly anticipated reunion and a recent near-kiss in season 24 of Law & Order: SVU.

Meloni suggests the relationship's enduring appeal lies in its unspoken intimacy. "They know each other in an unspoken way, and I think it's the depth of their friendship," he explained to the outlet. The actor acknowledged the difficulty in transitioning their partnership into something more, joking that the characters’ "stabs" or attempts at "making this thing another thing" were more than a little complicated.

“For Benson and Stabler to get together, it’s hard! Hard,” he said.

Despite the professional and personal complexities that have kept the detectives apart, Meloni's heart is clearly with an ultimate conclusion of peace for the duo. When asked about his dream ending for the legendary pair, the Law & Order alum was unequivocal, stating he wants both Benson and Stabler to simply "ride off into the sunset."

While he kept mum on whether this final journey involves a romantic union or just two partners finally escaping the trauma of their careers, Meloni's vision suggests an ultimate happy ending where both detectives find the tranquility they’ve earned after decades in the NYPD.

Meloni also described the Organized Crime era of his character as “sexier,” adding that there’s “a certain fine wine quality to him.” He also revealed that he’s always had a vision for Elliot -- stemming all the way back to 1999.

"When I got the part, I thought after reading the script, 'Wow. This is a really stressful job,' because the bulk of what you're dealing with are women and children. So, I asked [creator] Dick Wolf if I could have four children instead of three. I gave Elliot what I had built in my head. The first part of which was a girlfriend who got knocked up, so I had to marry her to make it legitimate because I'm a good Catholic and I loved her,” he said to the outlet. “Then the last two kids weren't planned, and they're twins! I found it funny, but I also went, 'Man, this is... [a lot].' I kept wanting to dollop on top of Stabler. He's a guy who handles pressure."

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 is currently airing on NBC, with episodes also streaming on Peacock. Law & Order: SVU season 27 returns with new episodes on November 13.