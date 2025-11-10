Coco Austin Hits Back at Sexy Instagram & OnlyFans Critics, Vows to Wear Thong 'Until I Die,'

Dumb Blonde Podcast/YouTube/Instagram

As Coco opens up about her OnlyFans, Bunnie Xo reveals why she shut hers down -- before Ice-T's wife also reveals how their daughter has affected her spicy photoshoots and the compromise they made after Chanel asked her to "tone it down" at school.

Being a mom has tamed Coco Austin slightly, but she still promises to be rocking a thong and doing splits on social media into old age!

The model and wife of Ice-T appeared on Bunnie Xo's Dumb Blonde podcast this week, where the pair bonded over their spicier social media behavior and how it has changed over time thanks to both the spotlight and their families.

Austin, 46, is known for sharing swimsuit photos on social media, as well as rocking some revealing looks when she hits the red carpet. She's also got her own OnlyFans page, though Bunnie Xo kicked off their conversation about the sexier content by saying she believes Coco has "never been trashy" or "tacky" with her "beautiful" photos.

"That's why I kind of went to Only Fans. I took what I was doing on Instagram and uploaded the pictures there because I think it was getting a little too saucy on Instagram," Coco explained of her pivot to the website, where fans can pay a premium for exclusive content and the opportunity to chat with stars via DM. "I was like, 'No, I want to be a wholesome mother that people see, I don't want them them to always see my ass. I'll take that over there, so if you want to see it, you can.'"

That's when Bunnie Xo -- who is married to country singer Jelly Roll -- wondered whether having a daughter affected what she posts. Coco and Ice-T are parents to daughter Chanel, 9.

"Yes, I think about her all the time. When I'm hitting a pose, I'm like, maybe that's not such a good one, I'll bring it down a little bit," said Coco, who added that she wants her daughter to be "happy for me or proud."

"I don't want it to ever bug her. I want to do it in an appropriate way that makes her feel comfortable. She knows that's what I'm all about, mommy's sexy. She just rolls her eyes," Austin continued. "She gets it, I want to make sure I don't go overboard now she's kind of weirded out. I'm very delicate with it."

While Coco said a lot of people flock to her OnlyFans thinking they're "going to get a lot more" nudity or suggestive content, she added, "No, I'm still a mother."

Bunnie explained that she too used to be on OnlyFans, but she shut it down after Jelly Roll really started to make it big in the country music space.

"I literally shut down my OF because my husband -- I married a rapper, too; I've always got the comparisons to you guys -- all of a sudden, my husband is making it in country music and I'm surrounded by all these prim and proper southern women who are not busting it wide open," she joked, referring to her explicit photos. "And I'm like I don't want to be the only country singer's wife whose butthole is on the internet. I shut down my OF and I literally tripled my income after I shut down my OF."

Whether or not she keeps her page, Coco said she's "always going to take sexy pictures until I die."

"You hear all these comments, 'Don't you think you're too old?'" she continued. "It really bothers me because I think we're setting the tone. I'm really into good health, peptides, liquid vitamins. I'm all about that and I think I'm doing a good job keeping up with myself."

"I'm gonna go out with a thong on and do the splits," she exclaimed. "Everybody's like, 'When are you gonna stop doing the splits?!' I'm like, 'No, I'm doing it all. All the stuff that irritates the hell out of you? I'm gonna do it all until I die.'"

Austin said that she did reach some sort of compromise with daughter Chanel when it comes to her attire when doing school drop-offs and pickups, however.

"I say to Chanel, 'I'm so cool, you don't even know how cool I am and she's like, 'Tone it down,'" Austin revealed. "She won't allow me going to school with heels on. She doesn't want me to, like, be that person. So when I go to pick her up from school, I want to make sure I'm not in a dress, I change out of my clothes from what I was doing."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Coco also revealed the most outrageous rumor she's heard about herself -- and it was all about the booty.

"Everybody thought I had implants in my butt. It's all natural," she insisted, pointing to the time she appeared on The Doctors in 2012 and took an ultrasound to prove it was the real deal.

"I have [breast] implants, I changed them out a thousand times, I'm an open book here," she told Bunnie Xo. "If you get your waist small, the smaller you get your waist, the more your ass will look big."