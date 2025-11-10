Why Katy Perry 'Struggled For Months' Before Releasing New Song 'Bandaids'

Getty

"Hopefully the lyrics of this song resonate with someone going through what I have been through," the 'Teenage Dream' star said of the song fans believe is about her split from Orlando Bloom.

Katy Perry is opening up about her headspace before releasing her new song.

The "Roar" singer dropped the music video for her new song "Bandaids" on Nov. 6, which had fans reading into every lyric, believing they shed some light onto what led to Perry's split from Orlando Bloom.

"I struggled for months with the idea of putting this song out," Katy admitted in a Nov. 9 Instagram post, "Even after all these years it can be scary to be vulnerable…"

"But hopefully the lyrics of this song resonate with someone going through what I have been through and maybe they won't feel so alone and will find the strength to keep going like I have," she continued.

"Bandaids" is the first song Perry has released since she and Bloom ended their engagement earlier this year after almost a decade together. The pair share daughter Daisy Dove, who was born in August 2020, following their engagement in 2019.

"Hand to God I promise I tried / There's no stone left unturned / It's not what you did, it's what you didn't / You were there but you weren't," she sings in the lyrics.

Perry's lyrics continued: "Got so used to you letting me down / No use tryna send flowers now / Telling myself you'll change, you don't / Band-Aids over a broken heart."

In the music video, Perry finds herself in a number of painful situations, including being electrocuted, getting caught in an escalator and running into oncoming traffic.

Also in the video, Perry is forced to reach into the drain after her ring falls down while washing the dishes, leading many viewers to assume the song is about Bloom.

Despite telling listeners in her lyrics that her relationship was a struggle toward the end, they were "perfect" at one point in time.

"On the bright side, we had good times / Never faked our pictures," she continued to sing. "We were perfect 'til we weren't / Now we've got too many splinters."

It was the little things in relationships that added up for Perry, she sings.

"It's not that complicated / To ask me how my day is / I'm flatlining trying to save this / Bleeding out, bleeding out, bleeding out slow," read the lyrics.

In the end, Perry still admits she would do it all over again if given the chance.