Teen Accused of Strangling Fellow University Student for Blocking Them on Snapchat

Boone County Jail

That exchange was only one of several subsequent encounters between the students, including another where the suspect allegedly became "frustrated" and strangled the other student into unconsciousness.

An 18-year-old University of Missouri-Columbus freshman from Overland Park, Kansas has been accused of strangling another student for blocking them on Snapchat -- and that was just one of several disturbing instances.

Maxwell Warren, 18, is now facing charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree domestic assault, second-degree domestic assault, and fourth-degree domestic assault for a series of alleged incidents that took place across September and October, according to People.

It started when Warren allegedly showed up at a fellow student's dormitory room on September 26 after that student had blocked them on Snapchat earlier in the day, per the probable cause affidavit reviewed by Fox 4 KC.

Warren is accused of knocking on the door and -- when the student cracked it just a bit -- shoving it open and then pushing the student against a bed and wrapping his hands around their neck. As he did so, per the affidavit, he said, "What do you think you are doing? You need to add me back right now."

The shocking incident "left a red mark that appeared to have the imprint of a hand," according to the court filing. The victim purportedly "unblocked Warren on Snacphat" after this alleged choking incident, only to get messages alluding to it two days later.

"I remember getting really upset once or twice when I choked you," Warren sent the other student, according to the affidavit. "I feel awful U deserve so much better."

On September 30, four days after the alleged attack, the victim was the one who brought it up in a Snapchat discussion with the suspect, writing, "Yeah, and you put your hands on me," per the report.

Warren's alleged response to this was, "I would do it again, I f--king hate you, I would gladly beat your ass," per Local 12.

It was just under a month later, on October 29, that Warren allegedly asked to see the other again. He was allowed into their room, per the affidavit, but when his sexual advances were rebuffed, he became "frustrated" and again strangled the victim.

This time, the victim reportedly lost consciousness briefly and woke up their "whole body twitching uncontrollably." They later told police they believed Warren may have been under the influence of a narcotic and that he was acting erratically, according to Fox 2 Now.

After this second alleged attack, the victim told Warren not to contact them ever again.

Meanwhile, a second affidavit details a possibly unrelated incident where Warren is accused of pushing another student to the ground outside in a parking lot on university property, also on October 29.

Warren allegedly told police that the other student hit him first and chased him, but security footage did not "support this claim," per Local 12. The footage, instead, showed Warren pushing the victim down.

In this alleged instance, another individual intervened in a pickup truck and the victim left this with this third person, per the filing. According to Local 12, in each case cited, the alleged victim is female.

"Maxwell Warren is barred from campus, classes and other University activities pending further investigation into allegations surrounding the criminal charges against him," Christopher Ave, the director of media relations and public affairs at University of Missouri, told the The Kansas City Star.

"The university does not tolerate acts of violence and holds accountable anyone found to violate the law or university policies," he added.

For his part, Warren has entered a plea of not guilty. He is being held without bond in the Boone County Jail. A preliminary hearing has been set for December 9.

His attorney, Andrew Popplewell, released a statement to Fox 4: "At this stage, these are only allegations. Mr. Warren has pleaded not guilty to the charges and maintains his innocence. We ask that everyone respect the legal process and refrain from drawing conclusions until all the facts are presented in court."

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages; Calls are confidential and toll-free.