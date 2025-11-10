Oscar Isaac Will Only Do More Star Wars If Disney Does 'Not Succumb to Fascism'

Getty

The 46-year-old actor says he's "not so open to working with Disney" at the moment -- and explains what they need to "figure out" if he's ever to revisit a galaxy, far, far away.

Star Wars and Marvel star Oscar Isaac has revealed that his immediate future with the Walt Disney Company is complicated, stating he is "not so open to working with Disney" following the brief suspension of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

Isaac -- who told Variety in late August he was open to returning as Poe Dameron -- has added a politically charged condition for reprising his role in the Star Wars franchise: that the studio must "not succumb to fascism."

During a recent interview with GQ magazine, the actor made it clear that the suspension of the Disney-owned ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! was the catalyst for his remarks. According to the outlet, the interview took place during the four-day period in September when Kimmel’s show was put on indefinite hiatus after the host made comments on his monologue about the shooting death of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk and the subsequent reaction from some political groups.

When asked about the possibility of revisiting the galaxy far, far away as Poe Dameron in future projects, Isaac -- who has played the headstrong X-wing pilot in all three films of the Disney sequel trilogy (The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker) -- provided a clarified, and much more cautious, answer.

"Yeah. I mean, I'd be open to it, although right now I'm not so open to working with Disney," Isaac told GQ. "But if they can kinda figure it out and, you know, not succumb to fascism, that would be great… if that happens, then yeah, I'd be open to having a conversation about a galaxy far away. Or any number of other things." The "other things" likely includes his role as Marc Spector/Moon Knight in the Disney+ Marvel series, Moon Knight.

Isaac's strong stance came as numerous celebrities publicly voiced support for Kimmel. The late-night host was ultimately reinstated by ABC about four days after the actor’s interview, following significant public and industry outcry over the circumstances of his suspension.

Isaac has a long and occasionally complicated history with the Mouse House. While he has previously expressed his desire to focus on smaller, more "handmade" projects after the rigors of the massive Star Wars production, he’s also made comments about the franchise that some may perceive as jabs -- something he seemingly regrets.

During a 2020 Deadline panel for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Isaac noted a desire to move beyond the franchise.

“What I set out to do was to make handmade movies, and to work with people that inspire me,” Isaac said, per Indiewire , but when asked about the idea of revisiting Star Wars back then, he said: “Probably, but who knows. If I need another house or something.”

He admitted to GQ that making such a comment to that particular public audience probably wasn’t the right move at the time.