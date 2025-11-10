Tori Spelling Emotionally Reacts to Finalizing Divorce with Dean McDermott on Podcast

Instagram/Getty

"Dean and I came out of this divorce with a clean slate," Spelling said of her second divorce, despite -- she insisted -- the "press" wanting them to have drama.

Tori Spelling believes she just went through the "easiest divorce in Hollywood."

After 20 years together -- 18 of which they spent married -- Spelling and Dean McDermott are officially divorced, two years after the 52-year-old actress filed.

"I am officially divorced ... Wow, there I said it out loud it must be real," Spelling said at the beginning of her November 10 episode of MisSPELLING.

"When I go and fill out forms at the doctor's office, I'm going to be circling 'D'... No 'S' for single," she continued, before calling it a "new adventure."

Reflecting on the whole divorce process, Spelling said that while it has been "quite a journey," it has also been drama free.

"This was one of the easiest divorces in Hollywood, screw it, take Hollywood out," she declared. "While we had our ups and downs and problems throughout our marriage, we had no problems throughout our divorce."

Spelling -- who shares children Liam, 18, Stella, 16, Hattie, 13, Finn, 12, and Beau, 8, with McDermott -- shared how the pair wanted to focus on being there for the "five humans we chose to create out of love."

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum revealed that the two didn't go through the courts to settle their divorce, instead choosing to go through mediation to keep it drama free.

"Dean and I came out of this divorce with a clean slate," she shared. "Neither of us asked each other for anything. We walked away as two complete parties that are just there to support, love, raise and set a great example of how families can divorce, uncouple and lead by example and still be there for their family."

She added, "our kids are most important."

She went on to describe how she has watched marriages end in flames and feels "beyond blessed" that she has the "opposite of that." Spelling then noted how she has been watching Kim Kardashian's Hulu series, All's Fair, describing how it highlights the "revenge and resentment" that bad divorces have at the end.

"Dean and I will remain friends," Spelling insisted. "We get along better now than we did when we were married."

"We get along way better now uncoupled, un-partnered, just as two humans that are friends that genuinely love and care about each other and care about their kids," she said as she began to get emotional.

It is both Spelling and McDermott's second divorce. Spelling was married to Charlie Shanian from 2004 to 2006, while McDermott was married to Mary Jo Eustace from 1993 to 2006. Both of those relationships ended after Spelling and McDermott met on set of a film.

Spelling said she and McDermott used to talk about how great it would be if exes could still get along and go on holidays together, before adding that people and the "press" want drama.

However, Spelling insisted again there was no drama between the pair and they are "redefining divorce."

"Because we have both worked so much on healing individually," Spelling explained. "That a lot of the divorced couples look at the bad stuff. When I look back now -- he and I were talking about this yesterday -- when we both look back, we remembered the beautiful great times, why we were together to begin with, why we loved each other so hard and why we take the pleasure in raising these kids."