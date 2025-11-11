Allison Mack Opens Up About Marriage to NXIVM Cult Member Nicki Clyne and Current Husband Frank Meeink

Getty/YouTube

In the third and seventh episodes of her 'Allison After NXIVM' podcast, the 43-year-old actress sheds some light on why she really married the 'Battlestar Galactica' alum, and reveals the identity of her current spouse: a former neo-Nazi.

“Nicki was another one who didn’t really like me very much. I was too much for her,” Mack, 43, revealed during the third episode of the Allison After NXIVM podcast, as reported by Us Weekly. "She didn’t like how performative I was, and didn't like how outgoing I was, and loud I was, and sort of boisterous and gregarious and stuff."

After podcast host Natalie Robehmed described both Mack and Clyne, 37, as “frontline” DOS slaves for NXIVM -- adding that both were having sex with cult leader Keith Raniere -- the 43-year-old actress went on to explain, "We were like sister wives, essentially. That's, ultimately, what it ended up being. Even if that's not what I initially thought it was, that was ultimately what it ended up being."

Mack also revealed the real reason why she married the Battlestar Galactica actress: she badly wanted Clyne to like her, so she agreed to marry her so the latter could stay in America, definitively dispelling rumors of a true love match.

“I already know I’m not going to marry somebody else. What’s the difference? We’re basically married anyway. So why not?” Mack recalled. “Her mom and her and I went to a Justice of the Peace, the courthouse in L.A. somewhere, I think, and her mom was there to witness it.”

Mindy Mack, Allison’s mother, who was also a guest during the same podcast episode, revealed her reaction to the news that her daughter had married Clyne.

"I was hurt that she didn’t trust me," Mindy shared. "I think it’s because she knew that I would say, ‘What the hell are you doing?’ Because it was Keith’s idea, of course. There was some stuff going on that was hurtful to me, that was extremely out of character for Allison."

Mack and Clyne tied the knot in 2017. In 2020, Mack filed for divorce after she pleaded guilty in the NXIVM case.

During the seventh episode of the podcast, Mack also shed some light on her current spouse: Frank Meeink, a former neo-Nazi skinhead and convicted felon whose own past is as controversial as her own.

According to Us Weekly, Mack and Meeink -- who was described as “an attractive, heavily tattooed guy in his late 40s with slick back hair” during the episode -- got married during an “intimate” backyard wedding in June 2025, but other details about her husband were not revealed -- until now.

Mack has found an unlikely, yet seemingly profound, partner in Meeink, a “renowned former neo-Nazi” who was once notorious for his affiliation with white supremacist groups and served prison time for violent crimes, including assault and kidnapping. His story of radicalization and subsequent de-radicalization has made him a well-known figure in anti-extremist circles.

According to the podcast, he “left the white supremacist movement” in the 1990s after he was released from prison.

The couple, who first crossed paths at a dog park in Los Angeles in February 2024 -- nearly a year after Mack completed her sentence -- shared the beginning of their unique journey. They bonded over shared interests in personal growth and, fittingly, a mutual commitment to prison reform, viewing their relationship as a shared step toward positive change and atonement.

The seventh podcast episode, -- which includes new interviews with Mack and Meeink -- revealed that Meeink now “works at a nonprofit with unhoused people” and connects them to resources.

"He does public speaking and civil rights activism on the side, even testifying in front of a house subcommittee in 2020 on white supremacy in policing," Robehmed revealed. "In some ways, Frank is a poster boy for changing your mind."

After their first date, Mack opened up to Meeink about "everything" regarding her experiences in NXIVM.

"I just looked at her and said, you know, I’m a former neo-Nazi who used to kidnap people," Meeink recalled. "Do you think I have any room to judge you? … No, I don’t judge you at all."

"From the work that I’ve done with former jihadists, former gangbangers, former neo-Nazis, I mean, I’ve worked in that world for a long time," Meeink continued. "I think people don’t understand what it’s like when you get stuck in something like that. And it’s the one thing that validates you. It’s hard to get out."