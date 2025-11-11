Captain Jason Chambers Reacts to RHOSLC's Heather Gay's Claim They Hooked Up

Bravo/Getty

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the Below Deck Down Under star addressed Gay's recent claim that they've "f--ked around before."

"Jason, No. 1 question: How did you feel when you heard Heather on the show say that the two of you had knocked knees?" WWHL host Andy Cohen asked the Aussie, who replied coyly, "We hung out in Sydney, as you know, down there for Bravo. You've been to Sydney before for the Mardi Gras. What happens in Sydney stays in Sydney, you know?"

After Below Deck star and fellow WWHL guest Daisy Kelliher joked that Chambers' reaction meant Gay's claim was "true," Chambers then set the record straight. "No, it's not true. ... It's not true."

"But what a friendship," Chambers continued of the RHOSLC ladies. "Beautiful people. So, so funny and had such a good time hanging out with them, and I'm glad that the friendship built to the point that they wanted to come on the boat for a charter."

The Australian captain's comments come after Gay and the women chartered a yacht in Canouan during an October episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, in what was essentially a crossover event with Below Deck Down Under. It was Gay and Whitney Rose who organized the getaway, explaining they knew Chambers from a previous trip to Australia.

Upon landing on the Grenadines island, the ladies were instantly smitten with the ship's hunky crew, including the one and only Captain Jason. And while Britani Bateman, in particular, had her eyes set on the Aussie captain, it was Gay who revealed she may have already been there, done that.

As the drinks were flowing on day one of the trip, Gay was seen playing in the water with Chambers, exclaiming at one point, "I'll ride him like a f--king bronco!"

That was followed by a chat between Heather and Britani, in which the latter expressed playful frustration that Gay was "canoodling with Jason."

"But Jason and I are friends, we have a history, we've f--ked around before, there's nothing there," she said, shocking Bateman, who asked what she meant. "I'm saying we're friends, so there's latitude," Gay added.

In a confessional, Gay appeared shocked she made the bold claim, clearly not remembering it.

"I said that?! Serious faced?!" she exclaimed. "You can't use that. I don't know why I said that to her. Delete! Delete!"

While Chambers didn't address Gay's claims following the episode, he did call the women "lovely, all of them," while speaking with Us Magazine.

"They're really beautiful people. However, we know what they're like when they're together. You'll see that. I've tried everything to try and break the ice. I brought some yoga and some Zen into it to try and stop it," he added of the drama, which included a major blowup between Lisa Barlow and her costars. "But I don't think there's anything we could have done to calm it down."