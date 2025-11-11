Openly Gay ABC News Anchor Gio Benitez Joins Catholic Church with Confirmation Mass

Instagram

The Good Morning America anchor resumed his journey in faith following the death of Pope Francis and being inspired by the pontiff's "legacy of inclusivity."

Gio Benitez, an openly gay news anchor known for his work on Good Morning America, World News Tonight and 20/20, has joined the Catholic Church and reaffirmed his faith. The ABC personality stood with his husband Tommy DiDario, who also served as his sponsor in an emotional Instagram post .

The video taken at the Church of St. Paul the Apostle in New York City captured Benitez’s confirmation mass while a hymn was sung. Benitez shared his religious journey in the caption, stating how Pope Francis’ death in April 2025 led him to this moment. The 40-year-old explained, "Six months ago, the death of a humble pope unexpectedly took me on a journey that was a lifetime in the making."

"'[Father James Martin] @jamesmartinsj was on GMA speaking about Pope Francis' legacy of inclusivity," he continued. "His words struck me. It was the first time I had seen a Catholic priest speaking in such a beautiful way about LGBTQ people." Benitez is specifically referring to Martin’s words that claimed Pope Francis told him to "continue his ministry in peace" in regards to Catholics who are also a part of the LGBTQ+ community. Martin also referenced Pope Francis' famous quote, "Who am I to judge?" when the late pope was asked about gay priests.

Martin’s message impacted Benitez as he recalled Christianity’s role in his life: "I had received my Christian baptism with my mom 25 years ago when I was 15. In secret, that nagging question persisted: if God created me, how could he not love me?" The question followed him into his young adulthood as he "went on to study religion in college, searching for proof of God. But maybe I was just searching for proof of God’s love."

The news personality then shared how he found God’s love at St. Paul's, saying that during his first visit in May, Pastor Eric Andrews "@andrewscp preached on three simple words spoken by Christ: Love. One. Another. 'When we’re able to love and love freely and openly -- and love ourselves as well -- we are a long ways down the road to fulfilling the Kingdom of God.'"

Benitez found the answer to his question, writing, "It turns out proof of God’s love wasn’t in the books or lecture halls, or even the amount of years I spent studying." He furthered, "That divine love was in me all along, always whispering guidance, gently reaching out with arms wide open, and like Michelangelo’s Creation of Adam, patiently waiting for me to reach back out and embrace the greatest mystery."

For his confirmation mass, Benitez was joined by his husband, DiDario, as well as an intimate group of family and friends. However, Benitez felt the spirits of those not physically present, sharing, "In my mind, those empty pews were filled with a cloud of witnesses: my grandparents who taught me how to pray, my aunts and uncles who helped raise me, and dear friends -- praying for me behind an invisible veil."

Before concluding his message, Benitez thanked everyone involved, including, "Fr. Eric Andrews, Fr. James Martin, Fr. Paul Rospond, and Fr. @chrislawtoncsp [Chris Lawton] for showing me that God’s loving mercy is unconditional, @joeychancey for pouring his heart out into the piano keys and into our friendship, @alisoncatherine for allowing us to hear what an angel sounds like, @donsaladino for his prayers, my mom and sister for being examples of grace in action, and to my incredible husband and sponsor @tommydidario for supporting me through it all."

Benitez then ended his post with the powerful message, "I found the Ark of the Covenant in my heart, stored there by the one who created me... exactly as I am."

The anchor received an outpour of support in the comments, including from fellow ABC anchor Deborah Roberts, who wrote, "Beautiful testimonial, Gio! 🙏🏾," and Father Martin who commented, "Welcome."

Benitez has been closely covering Catholicism and the LGBTQ+ community, doing specials on Good Morning America and other ABC shows. After Pope Leo was chosen as the new pope, Benitez covered American Catholics’ opinions, sharing in a June 2025 post, “A special story this morning on GMA on Faith in the LGBTQ community. As we wait to hear what Pope Leo says now as the new pope, there’s a record number of American Catholics who say they support the LGBTQ community.”

Now as an official member of the Catholic Church, Benitez can continue his journey in faith and reporting on the LGBTQ+ community and religion