Teacher's Aide Accused of Having Sex with Teen, Becoming 'Flirty' When He Was 12: Police

Fond Du Lac County Sheriff's Office

The former second grade teacher's aide at Faith Lutheran School in Fond du Lac County, Wisconsin is now facing more than a dozen charges for the alleged ongoing relationship after the teen came clean with investigators.

A former teacher's aide has been accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a student who allegedly told investigators that she started getting "flirty" with him when he was just 12 years old. The pair then allegedly had sexual intercourse multiple times when he turned 15 until he was 17.

On Monday, Stephanie Jensen, 41, was formally hit with more than a dozen charges related to the alleged relationship, with CBS affiliate WFRV laying them all out: one count of felony possession of child pornography, four counts of felony child enticement, four counts of felony exposing genitals, three counts of misdemeanor sexual intercourse with a child, and one second degree count of felony sexual assault of a child under 16.

Along with the charges, the criminal complaint was filed with Fond du Lac County court, which had previously set a cash bond for Jensen of $200,000 on Friday, per her inmate listing with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff. The complaint, reviewed by multiple outlets including WFRV, ABC affiliate WBAY and Fox affiliate WLUK, details the allegations.

The teen told investigators that he believes Jensen was aware of his age because she was teaching in a second-grade classroom at Faith Lutheran School when he was in the eighth grade and they'd seen each other there.

Claiming that the former teacher's aide had been "flirty" with him when he was 12 years old, the teen told investigators that by the time he was 16, Jensen was sending him nude photos through Snapchat. He also alleged that she sent nudes to his friends.

He told authorities "word travelled throughout his friend group that she was willing to share so people he knew would add her to see what she would share with them," per the New York Post.

The teen said that he was confident that he was under the age of 16 when they first had sex, telling authorities it happed in September 2024. He said he knew it was prior to his birthday, per the complaint, because he did not yet have his driver's license.

He went on to tell police they allegedly had sex on at least four different occasions over the next two years. Per the complaint, he told them that he would receive a text from Jensen asking him to come over and they would then have sexual intercourse.

Police corroborated his story through GPS data pulled from his phone, which showed him going to Jensen's house and then leaving.

The complaint also details what happened when detectives spoke with Jensen about the teen's allegations. According to the complaint, she admitted to sending sexually explicit videos and photos, but denied ever having had sex with the teen.

When told that she was under arrest, Jensen allegedly told police, "I am not under arrest," per the complaint, and refused to get up from the couch where she was sitting. Police detailed having to physically lift her from the couch by her arm in order to cuff her and take her into custody. She allegedly tried to pull away when put in handcuffs, per the report, but did stop when ordered to do so.

In a statement released to multiple outlets on Monday, Jensen's former employer said, "Faith Lutheran School has terminated the employment of Stephanie Jensen upon formal charges being filed in court on Monday. The faculty, staff, and administration at Faith are committed to the safety and care of our students, staff, families, and community. We pray for all who are affected by these events as we continue to put our faith and trust in the Lord."

Her initial court appearance is scheduled for later today. She has already been ordered to have no contact with the victim or any other minors, and to stay off social media, per the Post.

If you believe you or someone else is the victim of child sexual exploitation, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children offers 24/7 support for those in need at 1-800-THE-LOST (843-5678), or at report.cybertip.org . You can also contact the FBI at tips.fbi.gov .