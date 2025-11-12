34-Year-Old Man Fatally Attacked by Two Polar Bears After Assuring Family it Was Safe to Take Photographs

Fillatre's Funeral Homes

The aspiring animal photographer took a photo of a polar bear and shared it on his Instagram just a day before his death.

Christopher Best, a 34-year-old man, was killed by two polar bears on a remote Canadian island on August 8, 2024, just one day after assuring his family that he was safe from the animals he loved to photograph.

Best was working on Brevoort Island at a North Warning System radar site, cleaning fuel tanks while awaiting security clearance for a logistics position, according to The Canadian Press. An avid animal photographer, he had shared a picture of a polar bear on his Instagram account the day before his death, taken from the safety of a vehicle.

"Polar Bear hanging around the site at BAF-3," he captioned the photo on August 7, 2024.

When his family expressed concern over his proximity to the wildlife, Best was dismissive. According to the outlet, his mother, Shelly Cox, recalled him telling his stepdad, “They're not close to us,” and assuring them, “You know, I know [the] difference, right?”

According to a report from the Nasittuq Corporation, which operates the site, Best was eager to capture more photographs and had asked a wildlife monitor to alert him when another bear was nearby. After finishing his shift on August 8, he was informed a bear was outside, per The Canadian Press.

Best went out with his camera but was unaware that a second polar bear was lurking nearby. Surveillance footage later showed the first bear charging and cutting off Best's path back inside, quickly followed by the second bear joining the fatal attack.

“I don't think he would have went out if he would have known that second bear was there,” his mother told the outlet. The family was reportedly in shock when they received the devastating news the following morning.

In a statement to the outlet, the Nasittuq Corporation said, “We care deeply for the safety and well-being of all our employees and feel for everyone who continues to be affected by this tragic incident.”

The incident is particularly rare, as the company noted that there had been no known reports of injuries or fatalities from bear attacks at the North Warning System site or its predecessor, the DEW Line, in 70 years, per The Canadian Press. Following the tragedy, the Nasittuq Corporation’s report offered new safety measures to prevent any future bear attacks.

Best’s belongings, including a camera with the SD card containing his photos, were eventually sent to his mother, who is still eager to piece together all the details she can.