LeAnn Rimes Shuts Down Speculation She Got Boob Job Ahead of '9-1-1: Nashville'

ABC

During an Instagram Q&A, the country singer addressed a breast augmentation comment head on -- and in a humorous way -- revealing the very simple reason behind the rumors.

Country star LeAnn Rimes is setting the record straight after fans questioned her appearance in her new role on the hit procedural drama, 9-1-1: Nashville. Taking to Instagram for a fan Q&A session, the singer directly addressed speculation that she had undergone a breast augmentation for the show.

The rumors began circulating after Rimes, who plays singer Dixie Bennings on the new ABC spin-off, posted videos related to her character on Instagram, with some viewers noting an apparent change in her bust size, per Us Weekly. During the Q&A, Rimes received a blunt, one-word comment: "Boob job."

The 43-year-old "Can't Fight the Moonlight" singer didn't shy away from the topic, responding with her trademark humor. "If you are referring to my boobs, I can’t believe I am talking about my boobs,” she quipped. "But if you are referring to my boobs in some of the videos that I have been posting when it comes to my character in 9-1-1: Nashville, I have the most massive push-up bra of life on."

Rimes clarified that the exaggerated look was entirely due to costuming and not a trip to the plastic surgeon’s office.

"In fact, when I took off the bra one day, my boobs stayed up by my chin a bit before they fell," she joked, before offering a definitive clarification to her followers. "So no, I did not get a boob job. Nothing that has not been there already."

Rimes' character, Dixie Bennings, is the ex-girlfriend of Captain Donald 'Don' Hart (played by Chris O'Donnell) on the drama. The show, which premiered in October, marks Rimes' return to scripted television, having last starred in the 2018 TV movie It's Christmas, Eve.

During a recent interview with Us Weekly, Rimes talked about her 9-1-1: Nashville character speculating how divisive she might be, saying, "I think people will love to hate her -- and they’ll really love her too. She’s a villain but she’s also really lovable. There’s still so many lovable qualities about her but she’s so manipulative and she will exploit her son’s love for all it’s worth."

She also recalled how she got into character and nailed the audition -- her first in years -- and the surprising amount of time it took to find out she landed the gig.

“I was asked to come read -- and I had not read for a role since I was 17. I went and I was like, ‘If I blow it, whatever, it’s not a big deal,’” she told the outlet. “For my audition scene, Dixie smokes and so I went and bought a pack of cigarettes. I sat around the house and -- without lighting it since I’ve never smoked in my life -- I was messing with the cigarette. I took them to the audition and I was like, ‘I’m gonna use these.'”

Rimes continued: "My hand was so shaking at the very first read and once I got through with that, I was like, ‘OK, can we do it again? Like, now that I’ve gotten through it.’ I wasn’t even home yet before they called and offered me the job."

9-1-1: Nashville airs on ABC Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET with episodes appearing on Hulu the next day.