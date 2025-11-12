Jennifer Aniston Makes Extremely Rare Comments About Boyfriend Jim Curtis: 'He's Quite Extraordinary'

Instagram

The Friends star also reflected on the loss of Matthew Perry, calling it "alarming and shocking, yet not shocking."

Jennifer Aniston is opening up about her boyfriend, Jim Curtis.

Following the Friends' star's hard launch of their relationship on Instagram earlier this month, the 56-year-old actress revealed he is more than a hypnotist.

"Hypnotism is one of the many things that he does," Aniston told Elle, after being named one of the cover stars for ELLE's 2025 Women in Hollywood portfolio.

Aniston hard launched her relationship with Curtis in a tribute on his birthday, simply referring to him as "my love."

"He's quite extraordinary," Aniston told the magazine.

"And helps many, many people. He's very special, very normal, and very kind, and wants to help people heal, move through their trauma and stagnation into clarity," she said before adding, "It's a beautiful thing to commit your life to."

It is the first time Aniston has been public with a relationship since her divorce from Justin Theroux in 2018. Her recent IG photo comes after she eased into the public displays of affection with a "soft launch" of their romance back in August. She also shared a photo taken behind Curtis after speculation around the two dating began in May.

In the same Elle profile, Aniston also reflected on the substantial loss the Friends cast felt when Matthew Perry passed away in 2023.

"It was so alarming and shocking, yet not shocking," Aniston began to explain.

"[The Friends cast and I] always said, 'I hope I never get that phone call.' We miss him. He's missed," she continued. "He was a brilliant human being and an extraordinary talent, loved deeply, and wanted happiness more than anything. It makes me sad that he never really achieved that, because he deserved it."

Perry had been undergoing ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety before his death at 54 years old -- and then began using the drug outside of a medical setting. After acquiring the drug illegally and taking it for several months, he died after he was found unresponsive in the hot tub at his Los Angeles home in October 2023.