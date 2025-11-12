Jimmy Kimmel Breaks Down in Tribute to Lifelong Friend and Bandleader Cleto Escobedo III, Celebrities React

YouTube/Getty

After the late-night host shared a touching tribute to Escobedo on Instagram, celebrities took to the comments section to express their condolences. See their reactions.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel delivered an emotional monologue during the Tuesday, November 11 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, tearing up as he honored the memory of his lifelong friend and longtime bandleader, Cleto Escobedo III, who passed away at the age of 59. Escobedo, the leader of the Jimmy Kimmel Live! house band Cleto and the Cletones was not only Kimmel's colleague but a dear friend since childhood.

Kimmel began his tribute in tears, telling the audience about the overwhelming difficulty of the moment. "We’ve been on the air for almost 23 years and I’ve had to do some hard monologues along the way," Kimmel said, "but this one’s the hardest because late last night, early this morning, we lost someone very special who was much too young."

The host shared stories of their youth, recalling how they grew up across the street from each other in Las Vegas. Their friendship was inseparable, a bond that carried over into their professional lives.

"There was a boy who lived on my block," said a visibly emotional Kimmel, "He was a little bit older than me. He was a year older than me. His name was Cleto."

"Eventually we met. We became friends, and not just regular friends," Kimmel continued. "We became like 24/7, 'Mom please let me sleep over, please,' kind of friends ... One summer I slept over at the Escobedo house 33 nights in a row.”

Kimmel reflected on the gift of working alongside his friend every day since the show premiered in 2003, later summarizing the entire staff’s devastation: "Everyone loves Cleto ... everyone here at the show. We are devastated by this. It's not-- it's just not fair."

In a written tribute shared earlier on Instagram , Kimmel expressed the depth of his loss, stating, "Early this morning, we lost a great friend, father, son, musician and man, my longtime bandleader Cleto Escobedo III. To say that we are heartbroken is an understatement. Cleto and I have been inseparable since I was nine years old. The fact that we got to work together every day is a dream neither of us could ever have imagined would come true. Cherish your friends and please keep Cleto's wife, children and parents in your prayers."

A number of actors and comedians -- such as Modern Family alum Eric Stonestreet -- shared their condolences by replying to Kimmel’s Instagram tribute.

“So sorry to hear this Jimmy,” Stonestreet commented. “He was AWESOME. Love to his family.”

Wanda Sykes, too, left a comment directed at Kimmel. “Heartbreaking,” the comedian posted. “So, very sorry.”

““Love to u, cleto and his whole family,” commented Jackass star Johnny Knoxville, along with three red hearts.

Seinfeld star Julia Louis-Dreyfus also reacted to Kimmel’s post. “Oh no. I’m so so sorry,” she wrote.

Following the news of Escobedo's death, many within the music and entertainment industry shared their sorrow and fond memories of the talented musician. Among those who offered a heartfelt tribute was Grammy-winning percussionist Sheila E.

The legendary artist, who worked with Escobedo and produced one of his early songs, grew emotional while speaking about her friend. "I lost a really good friend last night," she told People, adding that Escobedo "was the nicest guy" and a "true brother."

Sheila E. also took to Instagram to share her grief, writing, "He has been a true brother and an amazing musician and artist. I'm so heartbroken there are no words. My prayers go out to his wife and kids, Jimmy Kimmel, family and friends. He will be missed. I love u rest well."

Choreographer and singer Paul Abdul shared a touching tribute on Instagram , as well, saying, “My heart is heavy today as we say goodbye to the incredible Cleto Escobedo III.” The "Straight Up” singer, who first met Cleto when he was playing the saxophone at a small bar at Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace, went on to gush about his “undeniable” talent, adding that “Cleto was pure light and soul, both on and off stage. Sending so much love to his family and everyone who loved him.”

Abdul's post was accompanied by a video featuring the late musician playing the saxophone and providing backing vocals as they performed her hit "Forever Your Girl" on tour.