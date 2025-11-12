Khloe Kardashian Recalls Blacking Out After Filming & Drinking with Sister Kylie Jenner

Khloe in Wonder Land/YouTube

"Kylie's security had to take me home, and I had to f--king hold it together for security," Khloé hilariously recalled of the aftermath of her and Kylie's iconic 2019 "Drunk Get Ready with Me" YouTube video, while also revealing footage of her in the parking garage.

Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are taking a walk down memory lane -- at least what they can remember.

On the latest episode of Khloé's Khloé in Wonder Land podcast, which marked Kylie's first podcast appearance ever, the sisters recalled the time they filmed the famous "Drunk Get Ready with Me" video for Kylie's YouTube channel way back in 2019, in which they downed 18 shots between the two of them. And according to Khloé, she got so drunk that she "blacked out" in the building's parking garage and had to be assisted by security.

"I need to get something off my chest, I'm, like, wasted! It's hitting me," Kylie, 28, announced, only a few minutes into the podcast, to which Khloé joked, "Breaking news, me too!"

"So, Kylie and I, before we started recording, we shared a shot together," Khloé, 41, said. "But Kylie and I don't really drink that much anymore. And half a shot of vodka and half a martini really f--ks us up."

In honor of her sister's podcast appearance, the mom of two brought up their legendary GRWM video.

"What I did want to say is that, so Kylie and I shot a YouTube video together. Everyone has seen it 'cause it's like the most viral sensation," Khloé said of the video, which has 27 million views, with Kylie adding, "It's definitely the best, most watched video on [my] YouTube."

"We did that ages ago. ... We did a YouTube video for your YouTube channel where Kylie and I were so drunk. I literally blacked out in the garage here, which is crazy," Khloé continued.

The Good American founder then revealed footage of herself in the parking garage. As shown in the clip, a then-platinum blonde Khloé -- who was wearing a bright pink Kylie Skin sweatsuit -- can be seen leaning on a yellow barrier pole as she makes funny expressions, seemingly drunk.

While chatting with her sister, Khloé explained that she was so drunk that Kylie's security had to help her.

"Kylie's security had to take me home, and I had to f--king hold it together for security. I felt like I was like, 'Hello, sir. How are you?'" she recalled, doing a British accent. "I don't know why. I literally had an accent."

Kylie noted that she was "drinking personally a lot more" at the time, adding, "In the video, I go, 'I took six shots! Khloé took five shots! We're gonna start the video."

"I've taken one shot," she said, alluding to how she can't believe the difference years later, with her sister reminding her that they split one shot between the two of them.

A few moments later, Khloé got ready to have some "f--king fun" with her sister on the podcast, and took another "half shot," while Kylie decided to take a "big gulp" of her martini instead.

It was at that moment, Kylie revealed that it was her first podcast appearance.

"I also wanted to say I don't know if I've ever been on a podcast before," she shared, to which a shocked Khloé exclaimed, "What?!"

Kylie said she wanted to make a "public announcement" to express her desire to appear on podcasts, but wanted to start by appearing on her sisters' podcast.

As Khloé started to begin, Kylie jokingly admitted that she's "scared," but her sister assured her that she doesn't have to talk about anything she doesn't want to.

"I'm just so drunk!" Kylie joked.