Osbourne Family Breaks Silence on Ozzy's Death in Emotional Podcast: ‘Never Realized How Horrible Grief Is’

Sharon, Kelly, and Jack Osbourne opened up about how they've been processing the death of family patriarch Ozzy Osbourne, each sharing examples of their deepest personal struggles: "I hate going to bed at night,” confessed Sharon.

The Osbourne family has released their most intimate episode of The Osbournes podcast yet, marking their return after a year-long hiatus to reflect on the life and legacy of the legendary Black Sabbath front man, Ozzy Osbourne.

Ozzy, the Prince of Darkness, passed away in July at the age of 76 following a heart attack, capping off years of health battles including his diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease. In the emotional recording, Sharon, Kelly, and Jack Osbourne opened up candidly about the raw and overwhelming journey of grief, sharing deeply personal struggles that have resonated with fans worldwide.

The most visceral description of loss came from Kelly Osbourne. The 41-year-old was tearful as she confessed her shock at the intensity of her pain. “I never realized just how horrible grief is. I never knew I was capable of loving somebody so much and missing somebody so much,” she shared. “I just, I never thought there’d be a day where he wouldn’t be here.”

Kelly detailed how mornings have become the most challenging part of her day, noting, “I wake up and for the first three seconds I feel normal. And then I remember everything. Mornings are the hardest for me. What is the morning? Because it happened in the morning. And I used to spend most of my time with Dad in the morning.” She did, however, find a silver lining in her 3-year-old son, Sidney, adding, “I'm just so grateful that Sidney got to meet him. And that they had such a special little relationship.”

For Sharon, who was married to Ozzy for 43 years, the grief comes in difficult "waves." She admitted to struggling with a sudden, profound loneliness. “I hate going to bed at night,” the 73-year-old shared, revealing the simple act of sleeping alone after decades of companionship has been a significant hurdle. Her daughter Kelly chimed in, noting that she “slept with you for the first two months so that you weren't on your own,” demonstrating the family's immediate rally of emotional support.

Jack, 40, offered a more reflective, albeit still painful, perspective on processing his father’s passing. He described the healing process as being "both horrible and beautiful in the way that it forces you to unpack and examine things."

“It sucks that he’s gone, but also, for me, it has led to a huge amount of gratitude and love and like really cherishing moments that at the time you take for granted,” Jack explained, agreeing with his sister that having children has been a “huge help” during this period of immense change.

A point of comfort the family unanimously agreed upon was the massive, global outpouring of tributes and love from the public and Ozzy’s legions of fans. Kelly stated she “never could have even imagined it to be as helpful as it has been to know that we’re not alone in our grief, in our sadness and that the rest of the world loved him as much as we did.”

Kelly went on to compare the sheer scale of the reaction to the grief following the death of a British royal family member.

“I haven't seen an outpouring like that since Princess Diana died,” she added. “I didn't expect it.”

In a final, touching reflection, Sharon asserted that the Prince of Darkness never truly understood his own impact. “Ozzy, he wouldn’t believe it. He wouldn’t,” she said. “He didn’t realize how much he was loved and that was his beauty because he never took it for granted from anyone.”