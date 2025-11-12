Why Paris Jackson Spoke Out About Perforated Septum from Drug Use

Getty

"to the people wondering why i shared this, it’s not for you," the 27-year-old wrote after sharing that she has a perforated septum -- a hole in her nose -- from her past struggles with drug addiction, which she said "ruined my life."

Paris Jackson is opening up about her decision to reveal her perforated septum.

In a recent TikTok video, the 27-year-old -- who is the daughter of the late Michael Jackson -- shared that she has a perforated septum from her past struggles with drug use, saying that her addiction "ruined my life."

"I realized I never addressed this, and it can sometimes be very noticeable. I have a really loud whistle because you can hear it when I breathe through my nose, and that is because I have what is called a perforated septum," she explained, before using her phone flashlight to show the hole in her nostrils.

"That is from what you think it's from," Jackson continued. "Don’t do drugs, kids. Or do, I mean, everyone is going to have the experience they need to have with life. I'm not going to tell anyone what to do. I don't recommend it because it ruined my life.

"I don't want to get plastic surgery to fix it because I'm almost six years sober, and you have to take pills when you do a surgery that gnarly. I don’t wanna f--k with that," she added. "I've been living with this since I was about 20, and it's a bitch when you’re in the [recording] studio … I can actually stick a spaghetti noodle [through the hole]."

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a perforated septum, also called a septal perforation, is a "hole in the tissue that separates your nostrils." One of the several causes of a nasal septum perforation is drug misuse, such as inhaling cocaine.

On Tuesday, the Instagram account The Shade Room shared Jackson's video, with the singer taking to the comments section to address those who questioned why she revealed her condition.

"👋🏼☺️ to the people wondering why i shared this, it’s not for you ♥️ as a recovering heroin/fentanyl/cocaine/alcohol/etc addict, it's part of my primary purpose to carry the message of recovery to others struggling with it," she wrote. "not to promote it, but just to carry the message. if this isn’t something you relate to, it's totally understandable why it would be confusing for you. and that's totally okay."

"it's just a different life experience," she continued. "i'd be grateful for that ! just know that this is for other people that are either also in recovery, or haven’t found it yet. much love !"

This comes nearly a year after the model marked five years of sobriety in January. At the time, Jackson shared a vulnerable Instagram video that documented her past struggles and her sobriety journey, along with her happier life now.

"hi, i'm pk and i’m an alcoholic and a heroin addict," she captioned the video. "today marks 5 years clean & sober from all drugs and alcohol. to say that i’m thankful would be a poor euphemism. gratitude hardly scratches the surface."