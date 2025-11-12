Sami Sheen Gives Tattoo Tour, Reveals She's Getting 'Every Single' One Removed

TikTok

"I started getting tattoos when I was 16 years old, so you can only imagine what is on my body," the 21-year-old daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards said, admitting that she's "severely insecure" about her ink.

Sami Sheen is giving her fans an in-depth look at her tattoos -- before she starts the process of getting them removed.

On Tuesday, the 21-year-old -- who is the daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards -- shared a TikTok video, in which she gave a tattoo tour, showing all of her ink, despite her plans to remove them all.

"I'm removing every single tattoo on my body, so I figured I would do a tattoo tour," Sami began. "The reason I've never done a tattoo tour is because I’m severely insecure about all of my tattoos. I got all of them before any part of my brain was developed. I started getting tattoos when I was 16 years old, so you can only imagine what is on my body."

The OnlyFans model said she was going to break down all of her ink "in order," starting with her "very, very first tattoo," which featured butterflies and dominoes.

"I was 16 years old when I got this. It's the butterfly effect. I found this tattoo on Pinterest, and it just is not what I wanted at all," Sami said, before showing "this little guy" next: a bear holding a flower.

"All my tattoos from when I was like 16 till I was 18 were very thick. I don't know why the lines are so thick," she noted.

Sami then moved on to her "least favorite tattoo," which featured a cherub smoking.

"I got my least favorite tattoo that I have when I was 17," she explained. "It's this cherub smoking a joint, holding a really, really crooked wine glass. Don't even ask, okay? This is the worst tattoo that I have. I purposely wear baggy shirts to cover this one tattoo."

Sami went on to show her tattoo of "cute little cow" with a heart on its forehead that she has on her upper arm.

"I found all of these on Pinterest, by the way. I got this just because I love animals so much and don't eat meat anymore," she said, "but I don't want to be, like, that annoying person that says that. So, yeah, this is just because I love animals."

As for her next tattoo, Sami revealed a tattooed quote that reads, "'We accept the love we think we deserve.' You can't even read it because it was done so horribly. Also, by my cousin, f--k you."

"On that same day, I got this rose," she continued, showing an inked rose on her wrist. "I actually don't mind it, but I didn't even want it. All these tattoos are from my cousin, who was practicing tattooing on me. And I was a stupid teenager that wanted tattoos and didn't care."

She then pointed to her 11:11 tattoo and a ladybug "that is the size of beetle," before revealing the tattoo she got the day after her 18th birthday: fairy wings on her upper back, between her shoulder blades -- sharing that she may "keep" them.

"Moving on, I turned 18 and now I can finally go to a shop. This tattoo on my back is the first tattoo I got the day after I turned 18. I wanted to die. It was so painful. I don't know if you can see it. I actually think I might keep those just because that will be the most painful thing in the world to remove, but everything else has to go."

"After I got those wings done, I got my two fairies," she said, showing the two fairy tattoos on her forearm. "I love these so much, but they're just in such an obvious place, and the field of work I want to get into, I don't know how smart it is to have tattoos on my arm, but I don't know. I'm going back and forth if I should remove these or not, but I really love my fairies. They're so cute."

Sami went on to show a bow tattoo she had inked "when bows were trending," and a "matching horseshoe" she got with a former friend.

"So this is your sign not to get a matching tattoo because I really think they're bad luck," she told her followers, before showing a cowboy boot tattoo. "And then this boot was done at a really weird shop. It was a walk-in appointment. The lady was so creepy. She was showing me and my friend photos of her friend's nudes. Yeah, I don't know. I was really uncomfortable, and this is not what I wanted at all."

As she continued, Sami pointed to a tattoo that says "Not my responsibility," noting that it's a lyric from a Billie Eilish song. She then showed ink of a rainbow she had done "at my first pride parade" at 18, a disco ball tattoo, and a Chrome Hearts cross that she said she doesn't want to "talk about."

Sami ended her tour with her final tattoo, which was seemingly her most recent, a tribute to her beloved childhood dog, Sugar, whom she had had for 16 years.

"I got this tattoo by my foot because he always slept at the foot of my bed," she said.

"There's my tattoo tour," she told the camera. "I am so excited to see all of these tattoos leave my body, but it is going to take probably two years, so I'm dreading it."

Sami captioned her video, "let me know which one is ur fav and least fav."