'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Cast Give Their Honest Thoughts on DadTok: 'Wasn't Stoked Initially' (Exclusive)

Miranda Hope and Layla Taylor have some thoughts on DadTok.

While sitting down with TooFab to celebrate the premiere of Season 3 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Layla and Miranda shared their opinion on the men jumping on the TikTok bandwagon.

"It's 50/50," Miranda began, telling TooFab exclusively, "I think there are some men in DadTok that I adore and that I think have great intentions. Some that I'm not so sure about and we'll continue to see how that plays out."

DadTok started on October 31 2024, when the husbands of several "MomTok" creators posted their first TikTok videos following the viral success of their other halves. The videos feature the men lip-syncing to songs and participating in viral challenges, much like the women.

DadTok includes Dakota Mortensen (former partner of Taylor Frankie Paul), Jordan Ngatikaura (husband of Jessi Ngatikaura), Conor Leavitt (husband of Whitney Leavitt) and Brett Engemann (husband of Demi Engemann).

Miranda speculated that some members may only be a part of DadTok due to feeling insecure about their partners being the "breadwinner" of the family.

"There are situations where it's apparent who I feel like comes off more secure in their relationship," Miranda said. "With their wife having the role of being the breadwinner or having this fame and limelight and maybe who's not... But yeah it will be interesting to watch it continue play out."

TooFab noted how DadTok is expanding quickly, even creating merchandise for Season 3, as Layla scrunched up her face. Despite Miranda and Layla's thoughts on the initiative, they think it's "inevitable" that their men will be a part of DadTok eventually.

"I fear they already put their claws into me so, unfortunately," Layla began, before sharing that her boyfriend Mason McWhorter joined the group.

"It's kind of a given that if you're dating one of us then naturally you're going to be taken into DadTok. I wasn't stoked initially, because there are some dads, like Miranda said, that are there that I'm not the biggest fans of and you'll see more of that unravel in the future," Layla explained.

"But then there are some green flag husbands. We have Jacob, we have Jace, we have Conner, we have the dads that I adore and that I think are great, great, great examples of how to love a successful, powerful woman properly," Layla said.

"So hopefully Mason pays attention to that and ignores the toxic ones," she added before Miranda noted, "and Mason's not cringey."