Amy Schumer Fires Back at Claims She Wiped Instagram to Erase Pre-Weight Loss Photos

“That’s a narrative you created," the 44-year-old comedian said in an Instagram posted directly aimed at media outlets. "I’m proud of how I’ve looked always.”

Amy Schumer is setting the record straight, directly confronting media speculation that her decision to wipe her Instagram clean was an attempt to rid her account of photos from before her recent body transformation.

The 44-year-old actress -- who reportedly lost 40 lb. after using the weight loss drug Mounjaro, per The Daily Mail -- insisted the narrative that she deleted her old posts due to weight shame was one the media created, making it crystal clear that her focus is squarely on health, not aesthetics.

The ruckus began when Schumer, known for her candid social media presence, suddenly cleared her entire Instagram grid . She quickly followed up with a single, new post on Tuesday, November 11, featuring herself looking radiant in a red Valentino mini dress . Her seemingly casual caption -- "I actually left my house tonight. Who's proud? I'm feeling good and happy. Deleted my old pics for no reason!” -- did little to stop the chatter.

After speculation grew that the "no reason" was an obvious nod to erasing her pre-slimmer physique, Schumer took to the platform again to deliver a lengthy and pointed message, pushing back on the idea that her identity is tied to her weight.

“Hey media outlets, I didn't delete my old photos because they were pre me losing weight,” Schumer wrote in the November 12 Instagram post . “That’s a narrative you created. I’m proud of how I’ve looked always.”

The Trainwreck star emphasized that her physical changes are the byproduct of a long and difficult health journey, not a calculated "weight loss journey." She also explained that she is finally feeling strong after dealing with multiple medical conditions.

"I have been working to be pain-free and I finally am. My endometriosis is better. My back is healing. I no longer have Cushing syndrome, so my face went back to normal,” she revealed, adding, "I am grateful to be strong and healthy, especially for my son."

Schumer, who has previously been open about her bad experiences with Wegovy and trying Ozempic , made it clear that her current efforts revolve around well-being. She noted that she is a "perimenopausal woman on hrt meds," and her weight will inevitably fluctuate.

The Snatched star concluded her post by stating the ultimate purpose of her social media presence and offering a powerful message of self-acceptance: “But your Instagram is not your identity, it’s a curation of what you want the world to see and I feel great strong and beautiful and it’s been fun sharing that... My focus has been on health. Wishing you strength and self-love on whatever path you’re on, as long as it’s kind and respectful to all people. No matter their weight, race or religion, peace!”

In late October, just weeks before she wiped her account clean, Schumer took to her Instagram Stories to share a casual mirror selfie that showed off her flat and toned stomach.