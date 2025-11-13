John Travolta Shares Glimpse of Son Ben, 14, Conquering Snowy Norway Summit

Instagram

"Ain't no mountain high enough for my son Ben. Love from Norway," wrote the 'Grease' star who shared a video of his teenage son hiking to the top of a breathtaking scenic peak.

John Travolta is giving fans a look into his family life, this time featuring his youngest son, Benjamin, who is quickly growing up.

The proud father took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video of 14-year-old Ben hiking a majestic, snow-covered mountain in Norway.

The cinematic clip, which the Grease star, 71, posted on Instagram on Wednesday, November 12, was perfectly soundtracked to Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s iconic hit, "Ain’t No Mountain High Enough." It captured Ben, whom Travolta shares with his late wife, Kelly Preston, looking all grown up as he sported a large white coat and steadily made his way up the wintry white terrain. The video culminated with the teen reaching a scenic peak, turning to admire the breathtaking panoramic view of the mountains and ocean below with a bright smile.

Travolta's caption matched the sentiment of the track, reading: “Ain't no mountain high enough for my son Ben. Love from Norway.” The post immediately resonated with fans and family, who were delighted to see the rare update on the younger Travolta.

The family outpouring of love continued in the comments section, where Ben's older sister, Ella Bleu Travolta, 25, simply added a string of supportive “🙌😍” emojis. Fans echoed the sentiment, praising the spectacular view and noting how quickly Ben has matured. “Wow, Ben has really grown! Norway is gorgeous!,” one commenter wrote, while another celebrated, “What a handsome young man he has become. His smile of your support says it all.”

“Incredible. You’re doing an amazing job raising those kids,” one fan gushed. “I’m sure Kelly [Preston] would be thrilled and ever so proud.”

Travolta frequently keeps his personal life private but often shares sweet moments of fatherhood on his social media, especially since the passing of his wife, Kelly Preston, in July 2020 after a two-year battle with breast cancer. In addition to Ben and Ella, the couple also shared late son Jett, who died in 2009 at the age of 16 after he fatally struck his head on a bathtub during a seizure.

Whether commemorating Ben's birthday or sharing a song recorded for Preston on her recent birthday, Travolta consistently demonstrates his commitment to celebrating his children and honoring his family's enduring bond.

Travolta most recently shared photos of Ben earlier this year as they rang in the new year with Ella. He also wished his son a happy birthday on November 23 of last year (Ben turns 15 this November 23).

“Happy birthday my Ben. Your dad loves you! And so does Peanut!” wrote Travolta.

It seems Ben really loves the snow, because in October of last year, Travolta also shared a video that showed off his son’s impressive skiing skills as he traversed some snowy slopes.