This Was Kim Kardashian's Reaction After Someone 'Extremely Close' to Her 'Put a Hit Out' on Her Life

Getty

The mom-of-four found out about the alleged threat while she was studying for the California Bar exam -- adding, "But, when they're grading my test they don't give a s--t that I had this problem and this problem. Nobody cares that I'm a single mom, so is everyone else."

Kim Kardashian is opening up about an alleged hit that was put out on her.

During the Thursday, November 13 episode of The Kardashians, the 45 year old shared how she found out her life was potentially in danger.

"Someone from prison was like, 'This person put a hit out on your life,'" the mother-of-four told producers.

"I got a call from an attorney that was hearing from the guys inside that there was a hit out on me. They said that someone extremely close to me -- they used to be in my life -- had put a hit out on my life," she revealed.

Kardashian took the news seriously and ensured safety precautions were put in place, though didn't reveal the alleged perpetrator.

"I switch out all my cars, I don't drive [in certain places] and I don't go out,'" she explained.

"It was time consuming because I had to meet with attorneys and investigators," she added. "It was definitely scary. It's definitely scary to know or to feel that energy out there."

After some time, the reality star learned the threat "wasn't real."

"The person just wanted some money and was gonna act like it was happening but they were gonna stop it. It was for me to be indebted to them. Whether it was real or not, it took a toll on me that week. It was a lot but then you have to move on," Kardashian continued.

When she was telling producers about the hit out on her life, she was in the middle of studying for the California Bar exam.

"I am feeling a little bit overwhelmed. Like this week just so many things were happening, that were like crazy life-altering," she said during the episode.

"And I'm like, I don't have time to deal with it," she added.

The star added that despite the threat, she still had to focus on her studies.

"But, when they're grading my test they don't give a s--t that I had this problem and this problem. Nobody cares that I'm a single mom, so is everyone else," she said.

When she received the phone call from the attorney about the hit out on her life, she was being proctored by an attorney for the exam.

"I stepped out to get the call, and I sat here and like one tear came down my face. I was just like, nobody cares. And I was like, okay, what number are we on? And I like continued, and she was like, 'Are you okay?' And I was like, 'yeah, yeah,'" she recalled.

Unfortunately for Kardashian, she did not end up passing the California Bar exam.

The reality star took to Instagram over the weekend to share the news that she is not yet a lawyer.

"Well... I'm not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV," she joked.