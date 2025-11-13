Kim Kardashian Blasted After Daughter North West, 12, Shows Off Finger Dermal Piercing

Getty/TikTok

"I'm not a parent, but I just couldn’t imagine giving my 12-year-old permission to have dermal and surface piercings like this. Especially considering the complications that come with them," one user wrote on Reddit.

Kim Kardashian is being hit with backlash once again over her daughter North West's body piercing.

In photos shared to the mother-daughter duo's TikTok account, @kimandnorth, North, 12, flaunted her new jewelry being put into her middle finger, showing the process of getting her dermal piercing.

One image featured North's pierced middle finger, with the jewelry featuring two silver studs, while another shot showed the long needle being inserted. Meanwhile, a third photo seemingly showed another variation of North's piercing as the hand featured a henna tattoo, blue rhinestoned fingernails, and a singular blue sparkling stud on the middle finger.

A dermal piercing, which is also known as a single-point piercing, "anchor jewelry underneath the layer of skin," according to WebMD. The piercings can cause complications as they can get infected. In most cases, you have to be 18 to get a dermal piercing, unless you have a parent's or legal guardian's permission.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

After North's photos began circulating online, fans began to react on social media, including Reddit, with many slamming Kim for allegedly signing off on her daughter's piercing.

One Reddit user shared screenshots of the TikTok posts and criticized the 12-year-old's piercing -- along with her mother, Kim.

"As a fellow Gemini who got their first piercing behind their parents back at 15...I get it. But now as a full grown 32 year old I don’t. Especially because it’s obvious her parents are allowing and giving North the okay to do this," they wrote.

"My parents would have never allowed something like this, which is why I stupidly went behind their back and did it," the user continued. "I’m not a parent, but I just couldn’t imagine giving my 12 year-old permission to have dermal and surface piercings like this. Especially considering the complications that come with them. And trust me I know, I’ve had every single piercing under the sun."

Hundreds of Redditors engaged with the posts, and weighed in on the comments, joining in on the criticism -- particularly regarding the risk of infection.

"What a choice for a first piercing," a commenter said. "One of three things is going to happen . 1. Her body will reject it 2 . She will get a massive infection because she is 12 and very likely does not wash her hands as often as she should or 3 . It will get ripped out again she is 12 and is going to behave like a child ."

"Asides from the fact she is only 12 years old. I've had dermals myself as an adult," she added. "They are prone to rejecting and I'm assuming that as she's still growing she's going to be prone to it rejecting even more. So dumb all round. But any piercers or people that know please correct me if I'm wrong."

North first debuted the dermal piercing back in August when she stepped out with her mom in Rome, with the tween donning a corset, a miniskirt and a dermal piercing on her finger. The look caused controversy, with fans slamming Kim for allowing the piercing.

"She's 12. Wtf is Kim doing?!" one user wrote.

"Who the f--- lets their 12 year old have piercings? And who the f--- pierces a 12 year old? My kid didn't even have her ears pierced at 12," said another.

TikTok

Meanwhile, the latest backlash comes after the mother-daughter duo received backlash over North's now-infamous costume, in which she rocked fake tattoos and a nose piercing.

In a series of photos and videos shared on their joint TikTok, @kimandnorth, last month, North wore a bold look while hanging out with friends. The eldest daughter of Kim, 45, and her ex-husband Kanye West rocked waist-length blue braids, temporary face tattoos, a nose ring, colored contacts, and grillz, with North matching her peers, who wore similar ensembles in different colors.

Following the backlash, the Kim and North's TikTok account hit back. Daily Mail Australia shared a TikTok post that featured photos of North's look alongside the headline, "North West, 12, worries fans with new look," to which the Kim and North's TikTok took to the comments section, writing, "This is such a non-issue😭."

Last week, Kim revealed it was North herself who wrote the clapback.

"North, if she ever posts a TikTok, it's on my phone, so she has to ask my approval, and then I post it, whatever," Kim explained while appearing on Complex's GOAT Talk YouTube series. "The comments, all that's on my phone."

"She takes my phone, and she writes back to a comment, and she goes, 'This is such a non-issue.' Then online, it was like, 'Kim defends North to the end on this look,'" Kim told Nash, adding, "That's a good clapback."

At the time, North's transformation was met with criticism online, particularly due to her age, with Kim noting that people called it "horrible" and "disturbing."

"So her and her girlfriends, they love doing costumes, they love doing looks, and so, it's Halloween season, so they put on fake tattoos on their face, fake piercings, they all had their colored hair," she continued. "They looked like an opium Powerpuff Girls … [that’s] what they were going for."

"She was like, 'I don't get it. It's a Halloween costume. It’s all fake,'" Kim recalled.