Kim Kardashian Opens Up to Sarah Paulson About Love Life After Kanye West Divorce

Getty

Kim Kardashian is opening up about her dating life and struggles in finding love after her divorce from Kanye West.

On Thursday's new episode of The Kardashians, the reality star had a conversation with her All's Fair co-star Sarah Paulson, who shared her "theory" about Kim's love life.

After a Hulu producer asked Kim, 45, about her friendship with Paulson, 50, on the set of All's Fair, Kim said, "When you're on set with a group of girls that you're really close to and you're there 16 hours a day, they can't help but see when one of my kids is having a hard night or stuff in the media, if things are crazy, they see how I cope and how I deal with everything."

While in her trailer, Kim phoned her pal, noting that Paulson had a "theory" she had wanted to share with her about the SKIMS founder's search for love in the limelight.

"I have a big theory," Paulson explained. "I think your thing of having been on camera for so long -- there is a sense of being watched and being hyperaware of what you were doing all the time -- that you had to be mindful of how open you were and how much you let things affect you. And so you've lived inside this sphere of like, 'People are looking at me and I'm strong and I can handle it,' but it's also exposing."

"As things have increased and the fame has gotten more and then the marriage," she continued. "I think those kinds of things mean you have to shut it down even more. Even think about the amount of times you're trying to keep everything little and tight around your kids so they don't have all the information about what it's like for you because you want to protect them."

"Totally," Kim agreed, before Paulson went on to share some encouraging words for her co-star.

"I just think there's something about being aware and savvy enough that, like, 'My goal is to calcify enough that I can take it and it doesn’t matter what anybody says,'" the actress said. "I'm actually wanting more for you of whatever the great romance of your life is for that to be able to bloom."

Kim went on to reflect on Paulson's words in a confessional, sharing, "I know Sarah feels like I have put up this wall to overprotect myself so that just maybe don't open up to love."

Paulson further expressed optimism, telling Kim, "It'll come. It's gonna come, and when it happens, if you do a little bit of this stuff with the therapist about desensitizing, it just allows for the full openness."

When Hulu producers suggested that it must be "hard" for Kim, knowing that everyone has an "opinion" about her personal life.

"I don't know really get affected by it though," she replied, "It's been my life for so long."

"I would say you get really comfortable the longer you’re single. You get really comfortable being single, and the thought of sharing your bed or your TV shows with someone else becomes less and less appealing," she continued. "Because you get so set in your ways. But it's okay to just close down a little bit and focus on just the things that I want in life."

"I'm the biggest hopeless romantic, and when the right person comes along, I'll be so ready," Kim added.

Kim and Kanye, 48, split in 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage, and over a decade together. The former couple's divorce was finalized the following year. The two share four children: North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6.