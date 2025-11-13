Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Layla Has No Hard Feelings With DWTS After Not Being Cast (Exclusive)

"I think this would be a very negative experience if we were constantly jealous of each other and upset when people got other opportunities that you didn't," Layla told TooFab exclusively.

Layla Taylor has no hard feelings towards Dancing with the Stars after she wasn't cast.

While speaking to TooFab's Christina Cavaleri ahead of the Season Three premiere of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Layla reflected on how she felt after Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt landed a spot on the competition series.

"Nothing but excitement for the women," Layla told TooFab exclusively. "I think that with this world, there's going to be opportunities that some girls get, some girls don't get. And I think everyone's time is coming for something."

Part of Layla's sit down with Deena Katz -- DWTS' casting agent -- was featured during the new season of the reality series, where Layla's fans learned she has a vast history in dance. Part of Taylor Frankie Paul's meeting with Deena was also shown, along with Whitney and Jen's.

"I think if I got it in a future opportunity, I would absolutely take it," Layla continued.

"But I think this would be a very negative experience if we were constantly jealous of each other and upset when people got other opportunities that you didn't. If I get the opportunity to go on the show, I would be very grateful, but I was nothing but excited for the girls that got chosen," she added.

While Layla would absolutely go on the competition series if asked, she says she wouldn't go through the "audition process again."

"I think if they want to reach out and they want to have me on the show, that's awesome. But I think if they want me, I would love it," she said.

Now without Jen in the running for the Mirror Ball, the girls are just left with Whitney to support from their cast.

"Oh yeah, we've been rooting for both of them from the beginning," Miranda Hope -- who was also in TooFab's interview -- said.

"We're just excited to see how the rest of it plays out for Whitney," she added.

Whitney fans will get quite the shock this season of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, as she is no where to be found in the first four episodes of Season Three.

It comes after she was eventually voted back into MomTok in the Season Two finale, after several rounds of apologies to the women. However, as Season Three begins, it looks like Whitney is back at odds with the other women.

But in true Whitney fashion, she does come back and it's for a specific reason... A chance to be on Dancing with the Stars, and can you blame her?

Each girl in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives was given the opportunity to audition for Dancing with the Stars, but only if they were actively a part of the reality show. While Whitney did eventually admit that she missed the sisterhood, she knows MomTok is a business, and she’ll be damned if she missed out on her chance at winning the Mirror Ball trophy.

It was clearly worth it for Whitney as she is still competing in the reality competition series -- heading into the semi finals next week!

After she made her return to the series, Whitney debunked a few rumors being spun between the women.

The girls heard that during negotiations for Season Three, Whitney didn't demand more money, she instead asked for tickets to the Academy Awards and a role in a scripted series. Well, the rumors weren't completely untrue, as she confirmed she did ask for the role but dismissed the Oscars ticket talk.

"Oh, I mean, we definitely keep production on their toes," Miranda told TooFab exclusively of how messy things get pre-production.

"It seems like as soon as we wrap filming, there's something else. And I guess that's what makes for a great TV show because there's always something in this group. That's for sure," she added.