BravoCon 2025: Housewives News, Show Renewals, Explosive Trailers and More!

Check out the first look at Karen Huger's return to The Real Housewives of Potomac, while Wendy Osefo addresses her recent arrest for fraud during Friday's panel -- plus see the Shahs of Sunset stars coming back to Bravo with a new show!

BravoCon 2025 has officially kicked off -- and the tea is already being spilled!

After two years away, the Bravo fan convention has returned to Las Vegas for its fourth time, taking over the Caesars Forum from November 14 to November 16, with famous Bravo faces from its iconic franchises like the Real Housewives, Below Deck, Summer House, and more, joining Andy Cohen at the star-studded event.

Throughout the weekend, Bravo will continue to drop exciting news and announcements during the panels, including show renewals, first look trailers, and more.

Read on for all of the tea from BravoCon 2025!

Summer House Spinoff In the City

Summer House is coming to the Big Apple! Bravo announced a spinoff of the popular series, which currently has the working title In the City, is coming soon. The show is set to feature Summer House stars Amanda Batula, Kyle Cook, and Lindsay Hubbard.

The spinoff will follow the trio as they navigate relationships and parenthood in New York City, with the official logline reading, "In the city that never sleeps, a group of New Yorkers navigates the biggest transitions of their lives -- marriage, parenthood, reinvention, and the reality of growing up without growing apart. Can they have it all, or will they need to choose between the lives they’ve built and the futures they never saw coming?"

The first season has wrapped filming, according to Variety, but the premiere date -- and the names of the other cast members -- will be released at a later time.

The Real Housewives of Potomac

An OG is returning to The Real Housewives of Potomac. As shown during the Season 10 midseason trailer, which dropped at the Potomac Takes Vegas panel at BravoCon on Friday, Karen Huger is coming back to the series after serving six months in prison following her DUI conviction.

The Grande Dame was convicted of driving under the influence in connection to a solo car crash in March 19, 2024. She was sentenced to two years behind bars, with one year suspended, as well as $2,900 in fines and 5 years of probation.

The footage teases Huger having a sit-down interview with Andy Cohen at home. According to Bravo, the conversation "unveils a never-before-seen side of Karen where she shares her plans for the next chapter of her life after her release and provides a vulnerable look behind her Grande Dame exterior.

The midseason teaser also shows the drama reaching a new level with the other ladies, particularly during a cast trip to Colorado.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. Huger's interview with Cohen will air in the season finale next year.

Meanwhile, during Friday's RHOP panel, star Wendy Osefo addressed her and her husband's recent arrest.

In October, TMZ confirmed that Dr. Osefo and her husband, Edward "Eddie" Osefo, were booked on fraud charges in Maryland. The reality star is facing 16 charges, including 7 felonies, for allegedly making false/misleading info fraud in excess of $300. She's also facing one misdemeanor count of making a false statement to an officer.

On Friday, Wendy first thanked her fans for their "love and support," calling the situation "unfortunate."

"Right now, I can't say too much, but I will say, when the time is right, I will share my story with everyone," she said. "And for now, they're just allegations, and we will continue to push forward."

Below Deck

Attention, Below Deck fans! Bravo shared several exciting announcements regarding the franchise at BravoCon.

The network revealed that Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean have been renewed for Seasons 13 and 11, and will take place in Thailand and Croatia, respectively. Bravo also dropped a Season 10 midseason tease of Below Deck Mediterranean, which you can watch, above!

Meanwhile, Bravo teased what's to come with everyone's favorite captain, Captain Jason Chambers, and Below Deck Down Under in Season 4, sharing a first look at the upcoming season, in which Chambers and his crew will set sail to Canouan in the Caribbean.

"Only accessible by charter plane, this untouched enclave is the ultra-luxurious destination for billionaires with pristine white-sand beaches and sparkling turquoise waters," Bravo said of the exclusive island, adding that the crew will welcome "some of the most demanding guests" in the franchise's history, including the women of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo, while Season 4 of Below Deck Down Under will premiere with a 75-minute supersized episode on February 2 at 8 p.m. ET.

The Valley: Persian Style

Bravo alums and Shahs of Sunset stars Reza Farahan, Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi, and Mercedeh Javid are back! The trio is returning to Bravo in a new series, The Valley: Persian Style, a spinoff of The Valley. According to Bravo, the series "follows a tight-knit group of Persian friends who have traded Beverly Hills for suburban life in the Valley. As they juggle marriages, parenthood and thriving careers, cracks in their relationships -- both between lovers and friends -- begin to emerge. Rooted in their culture that values family, friendships and loyalty above everything else, emotions often take over as these fiery personalities navigate their highs, lows and everything in between."

The series will also star Farahan's husband, Adam Neely, Javid's husband, Tommy Feight, and Reza Jackson, along with couples Sky Asakari and Bamshad Akbar, Tanin Nipkey and Greg Haroutunian, Natasha and Amir Boroumand.