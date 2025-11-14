Luann De Lesseps Confronted at BravoCon for Calling Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley 'Rude'

After referring to Erika as a "bitch" and both her and Dorit as the rudest stars in the Bravo universe during a recent cabaret show, Andy Cohen put the three of them on the spot about Lu's comments in an attempt to "Squash the Beef."

This beef is still piping hot.

On Thursday night at BravoCon, Andy Cohen celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Real Housewives franchise during a Watch What Happens Live taping dubbed "The Days of Our Wives." For the special, filmed in front of a giant audience of fans at Planet Hollywood during the fan convention, Cohen recruited 29 franchise stars -- past and present -- for a walk down memory lane.

Calling the three of them out to address the drama between them, Cohen explained that during one of Luann's recent cabaret shows she was asked to name the "rudest" celebrity in the Bravo universe, and she responded by calling Erika a "bitch" and Dorit "not the nicest person either."

She didn't elaborate on her comments at the time, but did when Cohen put her in the hot seat

"I don’t have to explain," she started. "Erika and I really don’t know each other that well, from the few times we have seen each other. Bitch was a term of endearment."

"You meant that they're bad bitches?" asked Cohen, with Lu agreeing -- and the entire audience booing her, clearly not buying it.

Luann then said that Dorit was "standoffish" when they met, adding that the two of them had actually spoken about her comments earlier in the day after Kemsley approached her and asked about them.

De Lesseps then added that she felt those "standoffish" vibes during the 2023 BravoCon, saying Dorit was hanging out with Kyle Richards -- "which is cool" -- but didn't pay attention to her or "want to talk to me that much" at the time.

When asked if she wanted to address anything with Luann, Erika simply responded, "No, I'm good" -- which prompted Andy to declare that he didn't think they would be squashing anything this time around.