The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Jen Affleck Addresses Criticism of Marriage to Zac Affleck

In a new interview with E! News, Jen, 26, addressed the negative comments she and her husband received during her recent stint on Dancing with the Stars.

"It can be tiring and draining, just because it gets old having to hear the same things," she explained. "For me, I'm like, 'People will always talk and people will always have their opinions,' and I think it is frustrating for him when people don't see what's happening behind closed doors and how much work and effort he's putting in."

"We're working on just tuning out the noise of the world -- I think it still is hard for him," she added.

This comes after Zac clapped back at a social media user who speculated that he was happy over Jen's elimination on the Halloween episode of Dancing with the Stars.

During the episode, Jen and her partner, Jan Ravnik, were sent home in a shocking elimination. When the results were announced, Jen's husband, Zac, could be seen with his head in his hands in the audience, seemingly upset over the news.

Following the elimination, a TikTok user named Tayler McRae appeared to poke fun at Zac's reaction to Jen's elimination in a now-viral video. In the clip, McRae's boyfriend, Josh, seemingly reenacted Zac putting his head in his hands as it was announced his wife and Jan were being eliminated -- before smirking at the camera, with the video appearing to suggest that Zac was happy Jen will no longer be on DWTS.

"Zack [sic] Affleck watching Jen get eliminated from DWTS," McRae wrote over the video, adding in the caption, "FREE HER!!!! SHE HAD SO MUCH POTENTIAL."

Zac -- who shares kids Nora, 4, Lucas, 2, and Penny, 4 months, with Jen -- slammed the TikTok user in the comments section, writing, "Youre honestly disgusting. Grow up."

Meanwhile, during her interview with E! News, Jen opened up about learning to navigate her life in the public eye.

"It’s hard to have to constantly open your phone and see negative comments and it’s hard not to take that in," she said. "Even if you say you don’t take it in, subconsciously we all care to a certain point. For me, I always have to remind myself, I post, I share my story, and then I take a step back. As long as I’m focusing on being the best version of myself, that’s all that matters."

In Season 3 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which dropped on Hulu Thursday, Zac told his wife that he thinks their relationship would be stronger without her involvement in MomTok and appearing on the reality series. Jen reacted to his comment, telling E! News that he's "probably right," however, she noted that they've "grown so much."

"Clearly, if we hadn't been part of MomTok or been part of this show, we wouldn't have gone through everything that we went through this last year," she shared. "Even though that was so hard and almost broke us, it actually strengthened us in the long run.”

"There's so much we can learn from each other and so much that the world can learn from us as a group," she continued. "It's not going to be easy, it’s going to cause issues, it’s going to make us uncomfortable, but it’s through being uncomfortable that we grow and so even though it’s challenging and there’s a lot of drama, there’s a lot of good that comes from it, too."