Mormon Wives' Cast Share Where They Stand With Demi Engemann & Who Has Changed The Most (Exclusive)

Since The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives women entered our lives it has been filled with dirty soda and drama.

As the cast celebrate the launch of Season Three, Layla Taylor and Miranda Hope sat down with TooFab's Christina Cavaleri exclusively where they share their thoughts on the Marciano Brunette scandal and who has changed the most since the series began.

"I think everyone's going to get answers to what exactly happened with her affair with Marciano [Brunette] and understand the context of why it occurred," Layla told TooFab exclusively.

Season Two ended on the cliffhanger when Layla met with Marciano himself, who claimed to have an affair with fellow cast member, Jessi Draper Ngatikaura, who is married to Jordan Ngatikaura.

"I think you'll see more depths of Jordan and Jessi's relationship and kind of understand that dynamic and what led her to do what she did. Not validating cheating," Layla continued.

"Cheating's not okay. But you kind of understand why she was led to those actions. I think Marciano definitely is probably stoked on his screen time, but I don't think he realizes that he's not going to look great. I think that he looks very shady and very conniving. I think the audience will be able to read into that for sure," she added.

During Season Three, Jessi revealed the pair did have an "emotional affair" and kissed twice while she and her husband, Jordan, were going through issues. Jessi admitted that she began to see cracks in her relationship with Jordan a year into their marriage, claiming she had been undergoing "emotional abuse" from him.

Meanwhile, Demi Engemann continued to attempt to disprove the "emotional affair" between Jessi and Marciano, claiming the pair in fact had sex, causing even more friction between the former best friends.

Miranda also found herself at odds with Demi as rumors about her relationship with Marciano -- that began in Season Two -- also were being discussed in Season Three.

"I think that was part of what was so upsetting to me is that I'm like, pick a lane with the Marciano thing with the 'shove gate,'" Miranda told TooFab, referring to the moment Demi accused Chase Lippe of touching her.

"It's 'Okay, it wasn't a shove.' And then it was like, 'well, yeah, he shoved me.' Then it wasn't flirting with Marciano and then I was flirting with Marciano. And so I think that was like a part of my frustration," Miranda continued.

"It's not a great look for you as a friend or just in general to the general public for you to be so like wishy-washy. I think it didn't make a whole lot of sense. Also, there's video evidence of it. I think we can all collectively agree that it wasn't a shove. So to double down on something that there's such cold, hard proof of just to me was hard for me to wrap my head around how she could not wrap her head around it," Miranda added.

As for who Layla and Miranda are closest with...

"Definitely each other," Miranda said. "Yeah, I would say we're for sure closest ... Keeping a distance from Demi." Layla said, agreeing with both sentiments.

They won't be getting away from each other anytime soon as they have already begun filming Season Four. As they enter filming for another season, Layla and Miranda reveal who they believe has changed the most.

"I'd say a lot of change in Whitney, I would say," Miranda shared.

"Change for the better, I would say Whitney," Layla elaborated. "Change for the worse, I'd say Demi. Stayed the same, I'd say probably everyone but Demi."

Miranda continued: "We're cordial for sure. I would never wish any ill will on Demi at all. But I do feel like once you see certain patterns, it's sometimes you realize with some people and some relationships, it's just better to keep a little bit of a distance is all," Miranda shared.

"I saw her last night. I went to the Dancing with the Stars taping and I sat right next to her and her husband," Layla added. "He doesn't deserve his name to be called out, unfortunately. But I'm going to see them tonight for an event that we did a collaboration with a clothing brand. So we see each other here and there, and I think it's for the best to be cordial and be able to keep a professional atmosphere when we're at work-related events."