White House Accuses Ana Navarro of ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ Over Jeffrey Epstein Comments

After Navarro asserted on The View that “white, rich, powerful, entitled men" were actively working to protect the Epstein files, the White House fired back at the 53-year-old cohost with a scathing statement.

The White House, once again, isn’t too thrilled with The View cohost Ana Navarro after she commented on the Jeffrey Epstein files during Thursday’s broadcast.

In a blistering exclusive statement to Entertainment Weekly, the White House accused the 53-year-old political strategist of having "Trump Derangement Syndrome" (TDS).

Navarro, a registered Republican commentator on the daytime talk show, drew the administration’s ire for her remarks, which were made after House Oversight Committee Democrats released three emails referencing President Donald Trump in relation to the convicted sex offender.

On air, Navarro asserted that “white, rich, powerful, entitled men” were actively working to protect the Epstein files. In response, a White House spokesperson, Abigail Jackson, provided an exclusive statement to EW condemning the cohost’s position.

“Like all TDS liberals, Ana only cares about the Epstein files because she thinks she can weaponize it against President Trump,” the White House statement alleged, using the abbreviation for “Trump Derangement Syndrome," a label used by Trump supporters to describe people they believe are irrationally negatively obsessed with him.

The administration spokesperson continued to claim that Navarro “didn’t care about Epstein during [Joe] Biden's presidency” and dismissed the recently released emails as proving “literally nothing” about the wider Epstein scandal.

Jackson further framed the cohost’s focus on the files as a political distraction, suggesting it was intended to draw attention away from a recent legislative development. The spokesperson referenced the recent deal to reopen the government, claiming it was a victory where Democrats were “utterly defeated by President Trump in the shutdown fight.”

“We won't be distracted, and the entire administration will continue fulfilling the promises the President was elected on, including Making America Affordable Again,” Jackson concluded.

During the show’s “Hot Topics” segment on Thursday, Navarro had attempted to shift the conversation away from partisan politics, stressing the need for accountability for victims.

“I don't know why we're getting sucked up into a political partisan fight about this. This is about right and wrong,” Navarro stated, adding, “We have failed the victims of Jeffrey Epstein. We as a country, our legal system, our institutions, our leaders, we’ve failed those victims time and time again.”

This latest accusation marks another sharp public exchange between the White House and a prominent voice on The View, highlighting the continued tension between the administration and the popular talk show's panel of commentators.

According to EW, this wasn’t the first time the White House has released a scathing statement pointed directly at Navarro, either. Back in July, they criticized her for calling out the problematic behavior surrounding "Alligator Alcatraz," the migrant detention center in Florida. She even labeled those who traveled there as a chosen tourist destination as “racist” and “horrible Human” beings.

"Every time you think Ana Navaro [sic] can't get any dumber, she proves you wrong," the previous statement said, per the outlet. "No one who has any interest in facts or logic should pay attention to whatever Ana is spewing on TV because it's probably wrong or stupid or, most likely, both."

In a separate July 2025 statement to EW, the White House also came for cohost Joy Behar, calling her an "irrelevant loser" who was also suffering from a "severe case" of TDS.