10 Celebs Who Swear They'll Never Use Weight Loss Drugs

From Jelly Roll to Kyle Richards, see which of these celebs have vowed to lose weight only through traditional means.

It’s no secret that in Hollywood tons of celebrities are using weight loss drugs in order to slim down. And while it may be helpful for those who have medical conditions, it’s not right for everyone. In fact, some stars have completely sworn off using drugs like Ozempic or Mounjaro, telling fans that they’d never use medication to lose weight. Whether they decide to do it the old-fashioned way through diet and exercise, or just feel strongly about not conforming to beauty standards, these stars all say that weight loss drugs aren’t for them.

Find out what these stars said about weight loss medications…

Jelly Roll

Over the past year, Jelly Roll has been working on living a healthier lifestyle and has lost over 150 pounds. While many people have assumed that he dropped so much weight with the help of a weight loss drug, the singer says it’s not for him -- and he’s too nervous about the side effects.

“We’re not against Ozempic or any of that stuff. Every doctor I’ve talked to is for it. They said it helps. I just was afraid of it,” he said on his wife’s Dumb Blonde podcast.

He continued, “As a singer, few things scare me more than acid reflux. Like, you’ll watch me get up out of a bed, I’ll burp and wake up panicked and go take something for it. You know? Because that stuff will just rip the vocal cords. I just could not afford any acid reflux. So I want to be very clear that I’ve done it naturally, but it wasn’t out of stubbornness or trying to prove a point. If it helps you, go get it. But for me, I was just petrified of the side effects of it.”

Jameela Jamil

Jameela Jamil has openly spoken out against Ozempic and other drugs. She says she would never use it -- and doesn’t believe other women in Hollywood should be either, unless it’s a medical necessity. Reflecting on award show season, she says she truly realized that “A LOT of people this year took weight loss injections.”

“Weight loss becomes an Olympic sport during awards season. And the images last. But the methods aren’t sustainable, nor are they normally sustained, until the next awards season! Where again the images of ageless, weightless women are used as a tool of aspiration,” she wrote on Instagram back in 2023.

Jameela added that she wasn’t trying to be “judgemental,” but rather wanted to keep her followers from being “triggered” or making “any sudden decisions, because of the images of impossible standards that come out today.”

Julia Fox

When Julia Fox at one point appeared to have lost a lot of weight very quickly, fans assumed that she was using a weight loss drug. Amid rumors about her changing appearance, Julia spoke out to say that it was something she would never do.

“All these people are coming for me saying that I take the weight loss things...People are saying that I'm taking Ozempic or whatever it’s called. I’m not and I’ve never have...I would never do that. There are diabetics that need it,” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2023.

Meghan McCain

Shortly after Meghan McCain gave birth to her second child in 2023, she says friends “urged” her to take Ozempic to help drop the baby weight. She explained that she found the whole thing “horrifying, unfair and disturbing” and would never want to take something that other people needed to be healthy.

“I was even offered a black market freebie by someone with ‘extra shots at home.’ ...Let me make one thing very clear. I’m not taking it. I refuse. There’s a clear moral issue here. It’s hard to take a drug because swimsuit season is around the corner, while others need it to stay alive. And how can this be healthy?” Meghan wrote in a column for the Daily Mail.

Ice Spice

After fans noticed that Ice Spice was looking more fit, rumors began to swirl that she was using a weight loss drug. While chatting with fans on X, she said that definitely wasn’t the case and she had no interest in Ozempic.

“I wish y’all never learned the word Ozempic. That’s one thing I wish. Oh my God, like, what even is Ozempic? What the f--k is that? Genuinely, what is that?” she said during an X Spaces chat. “Like, you lazy a-- bitches never heard of a gym? It’s called the gym. It’s called eating healthy. It’s called being on tour. Like, what the hell? Maybe if I was sitting home all day, it would be easier to stay big.”

Garcelle Beauvais

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais is pretty straightforward when it comes to her thoughts about weight loss medications. When a fan asked her about it on social media, she said she absolutely would not be using any sort of drug.

“Don’t even start with that ozempic thing I’m not playing with that!!!” she wrote on her now-deleted X account.

Kyle Richards

Fellow RHOBH star Kyle Richards also says she has no interest in using weight loss drugs. While she did drop some pounds through diet and exercise, Kyle says the idea of any sort of medication makes her anxious.

“I’m not on any weight loss drug,” she told Page Six. “If you know me, you know I have terrible anxiety so that would scare me to death. I have never, ever ever taken it.”

Nigella Lawson

Chef Nigella Lawson says that using any sort of weight loss medication is not something she would ever do. While speaking on the topic, Nigella admitted that she couldn’t “imagine anything worse” than “quieting her food cravings” as she takes “great pleasure in thinking about food all of the time.”

“It doesn’t do to be too judgemental about other people’s medical decisions,” she told The Times. “I imagine if they are prescribed [weight-loss injections] by doctors because they are pre-diabetic or something, then that’s something [different], but they are not for me. I have spent a lot of life trying to help people not feel that food is the enemy. And I am always someone who would prefer to think about what I add to my diet than what I remove.”

Carnie Wilson

Carnie Wilson may have dropped 40 pounds, but she says it was strictly through exercise and dietary changes, like omitting sugar and gluten from her meals. She added that she would never use a weight loss drug because she’s too worried about potential side effects.