Teresa Giudice Details Joe and Melissa Gorga Reconciliation: 'Time Heals All Wounds' (Exclusive)

"My brother is all I have," the RHONJ star told TooFab at BravoCon 2025, while saying of Melissa, "My sister-in-law has been in my life [for] 22 years, so I mean, I absolutely love and adore her."

While speaking with TooFab's Brian Particelli on the BravoCon 2025 red carpet in Las Vegas on Saturday, the reality star reflected on ending her years-long feud with her brother and sister-in-law after the update was revealed at the fan event.

"I would love to show America how my brother and I grew up," Teresa said when asked what the "next steps" look like for her family. "We were so close, we were best friends, and that's what I want to show our children. I want my brother in my life. I want my sister-in-law in my life. My sister-in-law has been in my life [for] 22 years, so I mean, I absolutely love and adore her. I want my nephews and my niece -- they have my blood -- I want them in my life."

"My brother is all I have. I lost my parents," she continued. "He's my only sibling. We have a lot of family that's in Italy and Belgium, so I don't have a big family. I'm grateful for my daughters, my husband, stepson, but I miss my brother."

Teresa, 53, shares daughters Gia, 24, Gabriella, 21, Milania, 19, and Audriana, 16, with ex-husband Joe Giudice. Through her marriage to husband Luis "Louis" Ruelas, she became a stepmom to his sons Louie Ruelas Jr. and Nicholas Ruelas.

When TooFab asked Teresa if she believes that the fact that cameras weren't rolling made it "helpful" for her, her brother, and sister-in-law to squash their beef, Teresa said, "I feel like the time away from the cameras was helpful, because it's all about ... time heals all wounds."

"When time goes by, you forget things. You're not as angry, and you just let things go," she continued, noting that "certain people do feed into" the drama of filming reality TV.

"I don't want to feed into it. I mean, listen, I'll feed into it with friends, but I don't want to do it with my family. I'm all about family," she added.

Teresa went on to share her thoughts on the fans' reaction to the reconciliation, including people gushing over the family photos from the BravoCon live awards show, The Bravos, which can be seen in the post, above.

While Teresa said she hasn't seen much since she's been "busy" at the fan convention, she's "happy that everyone else is happy," adding, "Everyone always tells me how inspiring I am because of my journey, and hopefully I can inspire other families that are not speaking to try to make up, especially that the holiday season is coming."

The news of the reconciliation comes after the family rift made the latest season of RHONJ nearly impossible to film, and saw the reunion canceled for the first time ever. The show has since been on an unofficial hold.

In September, Melissa told Page Six that the future of the series remains up in the air. "The truth is, they're figuring it out. I know you don't want to hear this -- none of us want to hear this," she said at the Virtual Reali-Tea Awards. "I wish I had better answers for you, but they're figuring it out.

She further said she is "waiting for them to make a decision," while the outlet reported that three veterans -- including Melissa, but not Teresa -- were spotted filming with new cast members, per Us Weekly. While it doesn't necessarily mean Teresa would be out, nobody's status is confirmed.

With the Giudice-Gorga dynamic effectively the center of the series for years now, it's easy to see how a reconciliation within the family could help the whole show move forward ... with everyone coming back.

However, while speaking with Us Weekly on Friday, Bravo exec Andy Cohen said Season 15 will begin filming "when the time is right," and admitted that the family feud was "one of the reasons we didn’t pick cameras up."