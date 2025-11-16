8 Celebrities Who Say They’ve Never Done Drugs or Alcohol

Getty

"I've never been interested. Nobody ever believes it."

Unfortunately, drugs are far too common in Hollywood and through the years, so many celebrities have ended up in rehab while dealing with addiction. Although drug abuse has become a serious issue, there are plenty of stars who stay far away from the party scene. There are even a handful of celebrities who admit they’ve never done drugs in their life, despite all the temptation around them. These celebs claim that they’ve always been totally sober -- and have no plans to ever change that.

Frankie Muniz

Frankie Muniz may have grown up in Hollywood but he didn’t let the wild party culture affect him. In fact, the actor says he’s never touched drugs or alcohol -- a choice he made as a teenager and stuck with even as an adult. He says the first time he was around alcohol was when he was 18 and he figured that he’d already stayed away for so long compared to his peers, he might as well not take part at all.

“I’m 38. I’ve still never had a sip of alcohol, I’ve never done drugs, I’ve never done anything,” he said during a 2023 appearance on the Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown podcast. “I don’t know if I made a conscious decision, but it just stuck with me that I was never gonna drink or do anything.”

He continued, “When I was 15, 16 years old, I felt like I was so old. Like I had experienced so much. But even though I was in the entertainment business, I never saw it -- meaning the drug use, any of that stuff. I somehow just stayed away. I went to the set and did my thing. I grew up thinking the only people who smoked pot were criminals ... on episodes of Cops. Now I talk to my dad about it and my mom, and they’re like, ‘We smoked pot every single day, you just didn't know.’”

Blake Lively

Blake Lively may own an alcohol brand but she says she doesn’t drink and has never done drugs. Reflecting on her decision, she says it was simply something she’s never had an interest in doing. Her ex-boyfriend Penn Badgley even credits Blake with keeping him out of trouble early in his career because of her choice not to drink or do drugs.

“I don’t drink. I’ve never tried a drug,” she told Allure. “It’s not like I decided on these strict lifestyle choices and I’m enforcing them. It’s just something that I genuinely don't have a desire for.”

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson says she’s never done drugs or drank alcohol. While discussing her film The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete, where she plays a heroin addict, Jennifer admits it was hard to get into character because she had never experienced anything close to her character.

“I’ve never done anything, so that was hard to play this role. I’ve never had a drink in my life. I’m sober," she said in an interview with Chelsea Handler. “I’ve never been interested. Nobody ever believes it.”

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez says she’s never done drugs -- and isn’t a big fan of drinking alcohol either as she believes it can “ruin your skin.” After starting an alcohol brand, Jennifer revealed she does drink on occasion for celebrations but she still stays clear of drugs.

“I don’t drink. Don’t like the taste. It would be a waste of money. Never done drugs, either,” Jennifer once said before starting her brand.

Tyra Banks

While many young models are very susceptible to drug use in the industry, Tyra Banks says she’s always avoided using illegal substances. In fact, in addition to never doing drugs, she revealed that she never even had a full cocktail until her 50th birthday.

“I feel like I’ve been very lucky because I don’t really have an addictive personality,” she once wrote in an email to fans. “I’ve never had any drugs, and I had a little taste of alcohol when I was 12 years old, but that’s about it.”

Shania Twain

Shania Twain has never been interested in drinking or drugs, even when it was something that all her peers were doing. Looking back, Shania says that even when she was performing at bars, she didn’t drink or do drugs as she simply didn’t have an interest in it.

“If I wasn’t focusing on my family I was focusing on music. I took music very seriously. It was my outlet, it was my drug. Through my teens I really didn’t need drugs or anything like that. I had music,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

She continued, “I’ve never had a drinking problem and never drank when I worked. I mean, all my teenage years in bars, I never took a drink. I certainly could’ve gone off track many, many times in my youth. Just wasn’t interested.”

Gillian Jacobs

Gillian Jacobs has always abstained from both drinking and drugs. She says she made the conscious choice after “watching people in my family grapple with addiction.” While others tried to get her to change her mind, it only encouraged her to stick with her decision.

“As a kid, I made the decision to never drink,” she told The Guardian. “Then, because I’m stubborn, as I got through high school and college, the more people tried to get me to drink, the more firm I became in my resolution.”

Kandi Burruss

Kandi Burruss has never done drugs -- and says she’s never been drunk in her life. While speaking out about another Housewives star that claimed Bravo preyed on her alcoholism, Kandi implied that it wasn’t true because she doesn’t do drugs or drink and the network was always just fine with that.