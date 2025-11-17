Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy & RHONY's Sai De Silva Feud Online After BravoCon: 'Extremely Unmemorable'

Getty

The Bravolebrities began fighting after LeCroy accused De Silva of being "the meanest girl I’ve ever met" during a BravoCon panel on Sunday -- with LeCroy exposing their alleged DMs as the feud escalated Monday.

BravoCon may be over, but Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy and Real Housewives of New York star Sai De Silva are keeping the drama going.

The claws first came out over the weekend at the annual fan event, where LeCroy accused De Silva of being "the meanest girl I've ever met." Since then, the battle has continued online.

LeCroy was a guest on the Unexpected Duos panel alongside her co-star Austin Kroll on Sunday, November 16th. The panel included a "Heads Up"-style guessing game of Bravo celebrities. When Kroll held a picture of De Silva up to his forehead, LeCroy described her as being "the meanest girl I’ve ever met." Kroll laughed at the comment, failing to guess the RHONY star before looking at the answer and revealing it to an animated audience.

De Silva entered the chat after the fan account BravoByBrett posted the panel clip. She left a comment under the video, claiming, "You must have me confused, not all brown people look alike. I’ve never met her before."

However, fans did not let De Silva off the hook.

Reporter and Bravo fan Gibson Johnson took to X and posted a panel picture from BravoCon 2023 which showed the two women sitting next to each other – writing, "Sai and Madison have indeed met before."

LeCroy reposted the X post on her Instagram story, adding "point proven" and directly tagging De Silva.

The Southern Charm star took to her Instagram story again on Monday, November 17th to further drag her fellow Bravo star.

She shared alleged Instagram DM screenshots of De Silva telling her, "Listen girl, leave me alone. I don’t know you and I don’t remember sitting next to you two years ago."

LeCroy clapped back with "Well, you remember now, b—-." De Silva allegedly replied with, "I still couldn’t pick you out of a lineup. You’re extremely unmemorable."

LeCroy simply laughed at the message, adding three laughing emojis to the screenshot.

Meanwhile, De Silva also took to her Instagram story to share her perspective.

Sharing a screenshot of her own, the Real Housewife posted a DM from someone pointing out how they sat next to each other in 2023.

Her response: "Sitting next to someone 2 years ago does not mean you know them. I sit next to people on the train everyday and I do not know them."

Bravo fans have stormed social media to take sides.

Under one fan post , an Instagram user commented, "Madison is 'extremely unmemorable?' Really? I totally forgot about Sai until I saw this post."

However, another commented, "Madison isn't saying what Sai did that was mean, and then calls her a b. Like, I need more info."

Both De Silva and LeCroy attended Bravocon 2025, but they did not appear to cross paths this time around.

In addition to the panel, LeCroy was meant to attend the Saturday live taping of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. However, she backed out after her team was in a car crash. She shared that everyone was okay, "but it was frightening and we’re still trying to catch our breath from it."