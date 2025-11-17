RHOSLC's Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks Slam 'Lying' Costars and Address Fan Backlash (Exclusive)

Barlow reacts to fans at BravoCon saying she's most likely to leak stories to the press, Meredith hits back at bullying accusations as her son Brooks also defends her, while Angie K. says everyone in the cast has "a lot to answer" for at the reunion.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are in the midst of one especially wild season -- one that has left the group splintered unlike ever before following a trip to Canouan on a Below Deck charter.

During the trip, Lisa Barlow was accused of leaking intel about the other women to the press, with Heather Gay calling her the "source of all the dirt." After a volatile trip where Britani Bateman brought up a TikTok accusing Meredith Marks' husband Seth of cheating, Marks was then accused of "bullying" Bateman the entire plane ride home, with Britani claiming she was in tears and needed to be carried off the plane.

Both Marks and Barlow have denied the claims against them and appear to be the only ones who have each other's backs at the moment.

The accusations were a hot topic at BravoCon, where fans made it pretty clear who they believe -- as they all began chanting Barlow's name when Lisa was asked to name the biggest leak in the cast.

"Last night I took in jest, because when I was asked the question, 'Who is most likely to be feeding stuff to the blogs?' I have a proven history of telling the truth," Barlow told TooFab when asked about the backlash. "I have 6 years under my belt of false accusations and me coming to the reunion with all the evidentiary support to back myself up."

"To be sitting two chairs down from Heather, who started this whole narrative, was really hurtful that she didn't chime in and say, 'Lisa wouldn't do that," Barlow continued. "At this point, I don't need Heather to be my judge and jury or hold me accountable when there's things she's not accountable for. In a friendship, accountability's great. But also, false accusations are really hurtful and I've never done that to her."

Adding that she found Gay's perceived lack of support "disappointing," she said fans buying into the gossip are "only as good as my four lying cast mates." She then concluded: "Talk about me. I also get redemption and I will again."

Marks was just as adamant in her innocence when TooFab spoke with her on the press line in Las Vegas.

"I can't control what other people do. I can only control myself. And if they're gonna sit and lie about me, they're going to sit and lie about me," she said.

"Anyone who has actually watched the last 5 seasons knows that I tell the truth," Marks then insisted. "They know this is not the first time I've had a gang-up with lying, accusations against me and they've always failed to prove them. In fact, they've always been proven wrong."

Marks said it's "terribly frustrating" that there's no footage of the plane ride, to vindicate or damn her.

"If something was that bad, we would have something from it," she continued. "Better question is, if these women are such great friends to Britani and felt so bad for her, why didn't anyone switch seats with her?"

Meredith's son Brooks -- who has appeared on RHOSLC and stars on Bravo's Next Gen NYC -- also stood by her when we spoke with him at the fan event as well.

"Whatever my mom is saying is true. My mom has never been dishonest and I think she's a woman of integrity and I think viewers are very discerning and know that," he added.

Fellow RHOSLC costar Angie Katsanevas told TooFab that when it comes time to film this season's reunion, Lisa and Meredith won't be the only ones put on the spot. When asked who in the cast will have the most to answer for, she said they all would!

"If you watch our season, there is a lot of drama. I hate to pinpoint one person," she added. "I feel like we are a cast of stars. There's a lot going on. I think everyone is going to have a lot to answer to. There's just a lot going on."

She also teased the show's upcoming trip to Greece, painting a peaceful picture for something the mid-season trailer made look pretty darn chaotic.

"They're moved by the views, they're emotional, they gasped when they see Greece. I got to see Greece through the ladies' eyes and it was spectacular," she shared. "They really embraced the country, the men loved them, they were Greek for the week."